We are entering one of the most interesting times for fans of the world of video games. And it is that the month of November usually saves most of the important releases of the year, among which are included the new deliveries of the most popular franchises. That is the case of the war action franchise Call of duty, which this year returns with Vanguard, a title set in World War II and that bets on a fun multiplayer and a very emotional campaign. Now we tell you how the Call of Duty: Vanguard first notes, the video game from Sledgehammer Games and Activision.

Below you can see some of the notes of the main media international

GamingTrend – 90

JeuxActu – 85

TrueGaming – 85

COGconnected – 84

PC Games – 80

Game Informer – 80

PCGamesN – 80

Attack of the Fanboy – 80

Hardcore Gamer – 80

Gameblog – 70

GameSpot – 70

Call of Duty: Vanguard will not use ray tracing on any platform

At the time of this writing, Call of Duty: Vanguard has a grade point average of 79 on Metacritic with 10 reviews contemplated (in its version of PlayStation 5, the one with the highest number of analyzes). It should be noted that many media have not yet taken note of a review that is in progress to be able to test all the news of the Sledgehammer game to the fullest. Last year’s title, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, stayed at 76 average on Metacritic, so it appears that, for the moment at least, Vanguard is ahead when it comes to media recognition. We will see the verdict of the fans, which is what dictates whether or not the game will be successful.