This is how the fight against Doc Ock was going to be in Spider-Man

In recent years there have been cases that employees of some studios such as Naughty Dog or Rockstar Games They have suffered from the infamous crunch to get their games going. Things to do to avoid crunch are rarely discussed, but Ted price, boss Insomniac Games, recently revealed a bit about this as part of a new interview.

Specifically, Price cited the final battle between Doctor octopus and Peter parker on Marvel’s Spider-Man. Originally, this fight was going to unfold all over New York, but eventually they decided to lower the intensity to give it a much more personal touch and to avoid the crunch in the studio.

“Originally, we were going to have a fight that would go all over New York, and it was very disproportionate. We were tempted to just do it and not worry about the implications. But the team decided to take a few steps back and we thought about what really mattered to the players, and that was the relationship between Peter and his old mentor, Doctor Octavius. “

Ultimately, the team opted for a much simpler design, but one that would add that emotional edge to the fight and require much less time to create.

“Sometimes we feel like we should never rest, but sometimes that’s just what we need. The team needs permission to take a break and think of better things, rather than just tackling all these problems head-on and causing potential risks to their health. ”

Editor’s note: Although I would have liked to have had this version of the fight against Doctor Octopus, I think the end result had a lot more impact and was something more personal. After all, the relationship between the villain and Peter was of the utmost importance throughout the campaign.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz