Through an FBI document obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, it was revealed that “private” messaging applications are vulnerable to police investigations, as long as they have a court order, and although the platforms preach data privacy, WhatsApp Facebook’s and Apple’s iMessage are the easiest to collect data.

Today, instant messaging is one of the most popular services in the world and if users want to safeguard their privacy, the Internet Security Office recommends that the exchange of messages be encrypted and that the history of conversations not be stored in nowhere and is constantly erased.

However, it appears that these options are not limiting for the FBI when it has a warrant or subpoena. The document obtained by Rolling Stone states, according to Mallory Knodel, director of technology of the Center for Democracy and Technology that, “the most popular encrypted messaging applications, iMessage and Whats App are the most permissive.”

These revelations have been a source of concern for society, since after the Cambridge Analytica controversy where the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users was collected to create psychological profiles of American voters, there is fear of surveillance massive government.

WhatsApp: what data can FBI policemen access?

The document extracted by Rolling Stone called “Legal Access”, dated January 7, 2021 says that, when a search warrant is filed, WhatsApp will deliver the contacts from the address book, as well as for other users of the application. messaging that has the target individual in its contacts.

The application will not deliver the actual content of the message, but will instead produce some encrypted metadata. In this regard, a WhatsApp spokeswoman said that the company has end-to-end messages encrypted and that the content cannot be accessed directly.

However, the handover of the address book can have major repercussions for journalists working with confidential sources and for those looking to keep messages safe and anonymous.

iMessage, what information should Apple provide in case of a court order?

Apple’s messaging service is occupied by 1,300 million people around the world and in the event that the FBI delivers the court order to the company, it must provide basic information about the subscriber, as well as data from 25 days of consultations. made, but does not include the exchanged messages, since they are encrypted.

In the event that they are stored in iCloud –as well as WhatsApp messages–, the police or federal agencies will be able to request the password that Apple has to unlock the user’s data in the cloud. And although the company wanted to encrypt its information end-to-end, the government lobbied not to do so, under the pretext that it would interfere with government investigative capabilities. Other applications that are mentioned in the document, according to Rolling Stone, are Signal and Wickr.

Finally, the National Electoral Institute (INE) says that the right to the protection of personal data is interrelated with the right to privacy and the fact that this is violated puts democracy and the integrity of people at risk.

