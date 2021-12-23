The Christmas holidays are coming, and with it all of our favorite tech companies holding some kind of celebration, many of them sharing congratulations with their staunch followers. And now, Boston Dynamics, that company of the famous robot Spot, wanted to congratulate us on the holidays in a very particular way.

It is no surprise that the Boston Dynamics robot is quite agile when it comes to performing a multitude of movements that can be used for many of its tasks, and its parkour or dance skills that we have already seen in previous times, now seems to wink at Solid Snake, the main protagonist of the license Metal gear.

And it is that Boston Dynamics, unlike last year, wanted to congratulate us on the holidays in a very particular way in a video that you can see on their official Twitter account and where apparently we only see a gift.

Happy holidays and many thanks to everyone who helped drive Spot’s success this year! We’re excited to see where you can take our robots in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wnIZKAuhbF – Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) December 21, 2021

However, after a few seconds of video, the gift comes to life on all fours, moving out of the camera with a steady stride.

It may not be as spectacular as other years, but at least Spot, which is how this Boston Dynamics robot is known, it seems that he is very good at hiding inside a great gift that begins to come to life.

The Boston Dynamics robot is one of the most famous in the robotics market today and yet it can perform a multitude of tasks, not only those of exploration, but also rescue and entertainment.