The Spanish telecommunications market has a multitude of brands for almost all kinds of tastes and needs, but after movements in recent weeks, it is confirmed that they are five main operators that bring together the best fiber and mobile offers with final price.

Digi has been leading in low prices for two years, and finally, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil have ended up responding to the lowest cost with improvements in their respective brands O2, Lowi, Simyo and Pepephone.

Fiber and mobile with up to 14 GB for less than 30 euros in Simyo

The price of access to the combined fiber and mobile phone is currently at approximately 30 euros, and Simyo is the one who heads the most interesting offer, with 14 GB cumulative and unlimited minutes on mobile, 100 Mbps fiber, and the possibility of buying mobile phones in installments, for 28.99 euros.

For 1 euro more, Digi offers the triple fiber speed, but only 8 GB cumulative, while O2 and Lowi reach 10 GB cumulative, although their fiber remains at the same 100 Mbps as Simyo. Instead, O2 is the only one that includes landline with unlimited calls and the only one that does not accumulate gigs, while Lowi is the one that offers the cheaper additional mobile lines.

In the case of the MásMóvil group, Pepephone does not offer such a cheap access rate at the moment, and although we do find an alternative in Llamaya, its 50 Mbps fiber and 5 GB mobile make it have the cheapest combination.

Faster fiber and 25 GB on the mobile for 35 euros at Lowi

In the next tier of low cost prices, it is Lowi and Digi who have the most balanced offers, with fiber to 300 Mbps and 25 GB cumulative for 34.95 euros, (or 1 euro less and 1 GB less in Digi). Again, Digi stands out for the possibility of adding an optional landline, and Lowi for its additional lines with unlimited minutes. If you add landline, O2 is as cheap as Digi.

Simyo once again offers an alternative with the same accumulative 25 GB, but with fiber three times slower for 2 euros less, although in equal speed to its rivals, the OMV of Orange ends up being up to 3 euros more expensive than Lowi and 2 euros more expensive than Digi.

Of the cheap operators, Pepephone’s is the offer with the slowest fiber, the one with the fewest gigabytes and the most expensive.

Up to 60 GB on mobile and fiber for less than 40 euros on Digi

Setting a maximum monthly fee of around 40 euros for cheap fiber and mobile combined, Digi will be the one who stands out the most with its 60 GB with fiber at 300 Mbps for 37 euros, or with 1,000 Mbps fiber for 42 euros.

With an intermediate fiber speed, around 600 Mbps, Lowi is the cheapest and includes 30 GB; O2 is 4 euros more expensive, but includes landline; and Pepephone includes 39 GB, but its price is close to 50 euros.