Dec 11, 2021 at 09:18 CET

EFE

The autonomous communities have received with diversity of opinions the initial proposal for the reform of the financing model that the Government sent them a week ago, in general with optimism those of the PSOE, with suspicion and missing some aspects those of the PP and with clear reluctance Catalonia.

Although there is time until January to respond to the Ministry of Finance and the communities are preparing to study in depth the 240-page document sent to them by the department headed by María Jesús Montero, all the autonomous governments have already ruled on the content of the proposal. and their reactions seem to agree with the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, when he anticipates that the process “It will not be easy or happy.”

Ximo Puig, one of the most belligerents in this matter, capable of even joining a demonstration like the one on November 18 to demand a “fair financing“, consider that the Valencian Community leaves”strengthened“with the” rigorous “document that the Government has presented, although in any case it has reiterated that the principle of financial sufficiency must be maintained, which in its opinion implies more resources and that there be a distribution that” is objectively fair. “

On the other hand, the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has insisted that her region receives a “very unfair treatment” has been not optimistic, while her Minister of Economy, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, qualifies as “undefined” and “incomplete” the government document and fears that it will reform the financing system through negotiation “bilateral“with Catalonia.

However, the Generalitat of Catalonia trusts even less in the Treasury proposal and its Department of Economy is suspicious of the concept “adjusted population“on which the system is articulated, since it understands that its criteria do not adjust to the reality of the community, and prefers that the real population, purchasing power parity and the cost of living and living expenses be taken into account. public services, while believing that underfinancing and fiscal deficit “hardly” will be corrected with an “exhausted” model.

Socialist confidence

Like the Government of Ximo Puig, the remaining Socialist executives are preparing to study the proposal and from the beginning they show their confidence in the possibilities of the Government’s initiative. This is the case of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, “satisfied” that “health and depopulation“and defender of the fact that” the whims of other regional presidents let them pay for it. “

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, another of those who participated in the meeting of the less populated communities held in Santiago de Compostela on November 23, aspires to agree with the autonomies that share a vision on the reform of regional financing a common position on the initial proposal of the Ministry of Finance.

Adrián Barbón, President of Asturias, he must still study the document but, as a “prevention”, he has already pointed out that, if the project does not reflect the “feel and solidarity“That says article 2 of the Spanish Constitution, he is not” worth it “.

For his part, the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, has called for the introduction of aspects such as poverty and family income and he has not hesitated to comment that it would not be a bad thing for the islands to leave the ‘common regime’ in which all the communities except the Basque Country and Navarra are located.

From Balearics, the Insular Ministry of Finance has applauded the “first step” involved in the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, in which it sees “interesting elements & rdquor; for the islands, such as the new corrective variable that incorporates the fixed costs of the less populated communities , although it has demanded a greater contribution of resources to the communities.

The Board of Estremadura It is preparing to study the proposal “carefully and in depth” and has insisted that the new system value the cost of public services provided by the communities and endow them with the resources to do so with equity.

The government of The RiojaIn the absence of a detailed analysis, it considers that the initial approach of the Treasury may entail some improvement in financing for the community, since it includes dispersion, depopulation and fixed costs as corrective variables.

Miguel Ángel Revilla, president of Cantabria at the head of a Government with the PSOE, has declared that the initial proposal of the Ministry of Finance includes “some positive data”, but has stressed that it does not include two “key” factors such as aging and orography.

Criticisms from the PP

The holder of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has stated that the Government’s proposal has “great defects”, “it stresses the communities, it does not prove that there is any additional fund and the only thing it is going to produce is a stagnation of any possibility of creating a new system.”

The Junta de Andalucía believes that the document is a “flight” or “kick forward” of the Government, that the financing problem persists and that some things are missing, including temporary financing funds and covid, in addition to not specifying amounts.

In the Castilla and leon meeting They do not see the proposal of the central Executive as a step forward since it neither includes more resources nor gives more weight to factors such as aging, dispersion or surface area, so they believe that the community would lose money, although they maintain their “outstretched hand” and trust that it be corrected, yes, in a multilateral debate.

The government of Murcia has regretted that the criteria of equity and sufficiency are not contemplated and that there is no talk of equalization funds for under-financed communities and covid, for which he has requested the urgent call of the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy.