Some 90 Maradona assets had been auctioned on December 19 in an online international auction by Grupo Adrián Mercado SubastasHowever, as numerous lots were left vacant, it was decided to extend the term for presentation of bidders until December 31.

That day, sales totaled about $ 26,000 according to estimates by the AFP which followed the online auction, while there were no bidders for goods valued at 1 million 420 thousand dollars, including the house of Villa Devoto, in the city of Buenos Aires, whose auction base was at 900 thousand dollars.

It is a property of 700 m2 covered and 500 m2 of park that the ’10’ gave to his parents and where they lived for more than 30 years.

After the extension, “We had proposals for everything that was LCD televisions, gyms, treadmills, everything that had been vacant”.

Regarding a 45 m2 apartment valued at 65 thousand dollars, in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata, 400 km south of Buenos Aires, Mercado took the sale for granted. “We still need to formally receive the offer, but it is sure to be finalized this week. It is almost a fact,” he said.

Among the most expensive goods, a 2016 BMW was sold, the basis of which was $ 165 thousand.

The other BMW, from 2017 and valued at $ 225,000, was left vacant, although Mercado was optimistic: “We believe that we are also going to place this car probably this week, therefore only the Villa Devoto house would be left to see what happens, “he said.

The bids must be approved by Judge Luciana Tedesco, in charge of Maradona’s succession and who had ordered the auction in agreement with the five children to pay expenses and tax debts.