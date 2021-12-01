Qualcomm has held its traditional Snapdragon Summit in the islands of Hawaii, and for this 2021 it has had to present a phone that changes many things in the North American catalog. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 not only changes the nomenclature of its chips but also takes several steps forward in different aspects such as architecture, power and more.

So this moment is perfect to see what has changed since last year, also around this time, the processor giant presented its Snapdragon 888 5G. Let’s face the two processors feature by feature to check the evolution that has led Qualcomm to present its candidate for the best chip on the market, or at least the best chip for the android market.

The leap in power is also in architecture

With the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in addition to the name, Qualcomm has made a leap in architecture. We left behind the ARMv8 of the last 10 years to enter the ARMv9 presented at the beginning of this year 2021, and with it come new lithographs for cores and other benefits. Like the one that will allow the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 save 30% energy compared to the Snapdragon 888, for example.

Thanks to ARMv9, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mounts Cortex X2 cores in its CPU, a noticeable improvement over the Cortex X1 of the Snapdragon 888. In addition, clock speed goes up to 3GHz and the processor is built with 4 nanometer technology. All this should serve to, as Qualcomm says, grow 25% in gross power in terms of CPU and 30% on average everything related to the graphics power of its new chip compared to the Snapdragon 888.

Cores, GPU, Hexagon for AI and more leave their model names behind in a remarkable leap of architecture and power

In fact, we can stop at an Adreno Gen 4 GPU that also changes its name and that improves rendering by 35% and tactile response by 20%, and we also have good news when it comes to executing artificial intelligence code. Qualcomm says that its new Hexagon is 4 times faster than the Snapdragon 888 as well as a new energy saving architecture and different software improvements (such as the detection of feelings based on our photographs).

We do not want to leave this part without talking about the connectivity of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 compared to the Snapdragon 888. Although almost everything related to WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB is almost identical, in mobile networks if there is an advance. The Snapdragon X65 replaces the Snapdragon X60, which means we now have a theoretical maximum speed in 5G of 10Gbps and greater bandwidth when adding channels (up to 1,000MHz in millimeter wave).

Let’s talk about photography and screens

Another of the great novelties of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is that the new Snapdragon Sight is presented, a kind of photographic ‘hub’ that houses, among other things, new 18-bit ISPs, the first to hit the mobile market. A big leap coming from the 14 bits that the Spectra of the Snapdragon 888 carried. And of course, this new technology brings things under its arm such as ‘Always On Mobile’ for the front camera, a system that allows us to detect our face and that our content hide from furtive glances.

Qualcomm positions its Snapdragon Sight as the crown jewel of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 the 8K video that we already had in the 888 does not arrive, but it does 8K HDR video arrives. In addition, the new ISPs are capable of capturing up to 30 images per second to improve the visibility of night photos by 500% compared to the Snapdragon 888. It will be a feature to test when the first phones hit the market. With the new processor we also have up to 3.2 gigapixels per second of processing, and in the section of supported cameras nothing changes excessively. The single camera ceiling is still at 200 megapixels, for example, something that will come in handy if one day we see such a camera hit the market.

On supported screens nothing changes, with the possibility of mounting a main 4K at 60Hz, or opting for QHD + and 144Hz if we want high refresh rates. And the external ones, 4K and 60Hz at most. With the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 we are still able to charge batteries with Quick Charge 5, we continue to support up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and USB 3.1 support is maintained. As we see, the big changes come in raw power, graphic power and photographic power. Oh, and in artificial intelligence, of course. Is that raw power too? We say goodbye with the specifications compared to detail.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888, the technical specifications