Have you heard of Amazon's electric van? Yes, the manufacturer Rivian is creating this curious bespoke model. This is how it looks in real tests. </p><div>

In recent years we have witnessed an exponential growth of the electric car and, in general, the use of electrical mechanics. The greater reliability of these engines, the ecofriendly technology in cities and, of course, cost savings in the medium term, makes us face an innovation that has come to the industry, without a doubt, to stay.

In addition, we are faced with a proposal that does not stop increasing its market share over the months. This is so, mainly, due to a gain in the competitiveness of this type of vehicle. Now, is it applicable the use of purely electric options to all segments? As is logical, everything will depend on the use that is made in this regard.

In the market niche linked to merchandise, it can be observed that there is an increasingly existing increased number of fleets based on electric batteries. In the medium term, the profitability of these means of transport is achieved with the greatest possible use of them. The vans, in this sense, acquire a very high level of importance. The best example of this is shown by Amazon.

The most important ecommerce company in the world is in a head-on clash between 2 components of its vision in the medium term; the increase in parcel traffic and the reduction of polluting emissions. How to solve it? The key is in the standardization of a purely electric van. In this way, it will be feasible to combine both objectives in a medium-term time horizon.

Rivian is the company that is already creating the Amazon vans. Of course, they are designed to cover all the needs of Amazon carriers and operators. This technology is expected to allow the company still be more competitive than other companies of digital commerce. Here are some images that show the extent to which the project is going from strength to strength.

An Outstanding Amazon Solution to Fight Pollution

Amazon is undergoing a profound transformation. However, this is insufficient to combat the main problem that the development of electronic commerce has caused; increased traffic and, of course, of the corresponding contamination. The firm, in its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint on the planet, already has its standard van ready.

As can be seen in the previous images, disseminated by the company in question through its channel on the platform YoutubeThere are already several cities that are witnessing the first real driving tests of this van. It is a model that It is exclusively intended for the transport of parcels And, as is logical, it has a series of solutions designed solely to serve under this premise.

Rivian is the manufacturer that will produce the Amazon van soon

Rivian was the company that was awarded this project a few years ago. Since then, both companies have been working hand in hand with the aim of expediting an order that amounts to nothing more and nothing less than 100,000 units. How does Rivian expect to achieve delivery volumes of thousands of units in just a few months? The key is to postpone the rest of the production.

Amazon, for its part, will include units in the markets in which it operates as production volume increases. Obviously, its main market, the United States, will be served first, and will continue in the rest of the countries in which it operates. In short, it is a proposal that you will see in the medium-term future in your city.

A project that stands out for obtaining a future income

Taking a quick look at the current market, the truth is that there are no available freight models designed to be electric. In fact, all the options present with an option based on electric batteries are based on a vehicle that has been created with aspirations to incorporate an internal combustion block. This is the first exception to the general rule.

This bet, therefore, allows us to see how we are facing a revolutionary project. It stands out from the multitude of variants present in the industry, but the truth is that its strength is mainly focused on the provision of reduced consumption. Hence, it has its curious design, which is designed to improve the aerodynamic coefficient.

We will have to wait to see when the first units are delivered. This milestone is expected to take place in the coming months. The pace of production is also expected to grow as problems that may arise in the assembly line are solved.