The macOS 12 Monterey sticky notes allow us to annotate certain content in a comfortable way, without losing sight of what we are doing at a specific moment. A very useful resource that, in addition, takes into account the context in which we created the note to add content very easily.

Creating a quick note on your Mac is really easy. We simply lower the mouse to the bottom right of the screen and we click on the mini quick note peeking out from the corner. From here we can write everything we want, copy or drag content and then close the window.

The nature of the quick note leads us to a short interaction, perhaps short enough that we have not paid attention to the button that allows us to add links automatically. A button really useful whenever we are writing down information that has some relation to the content we are working on.





Adding a link with this system is very simple. The steps to follow are those:

We place the mouse in the lower right part of the screen of our Mac. We click to create a new quick note. We touch the button in the form of a chain and a + symbol. We choose which link we want to add by tapping Add link.

That easy. In this small menu we will see several options depending on the content. We were also will offer apps that we are using at the time of creating the note. So if we were seeing a specific email when we have gone to write something down, we will be offered a link there.

In the same way, we can also add links to Safari or even content within other applications such as the Messages app, for example. With this simple link we greatly enrich the content of the note and give it context. A resource that could go unnoticed, but that is important that we take into account. One tap on the link button and you’re done.