The Tesla Superchargers They will soon be available to users of electric cars from other brands, as recently confirmed Elon musk. And in the last hours it was the CEO of the company himself who provided some details regarding how the opening of your cargo net would work. The Tesla app for mobile devices would be the key.

This was mentioned by the executive during the presentation of the financial results for the second quarter of 2021. There, Musk himself indicated the strategy they would address so that the Superchargers can be used by non-Tesla vehicles.

Basically Tesla’s app would be made available to any electric car owner. When registering, they would have to enter a credit card and this would be enough to access the charging network.

We are thinking of a very simple solution in which you only download the Tesla application, go to the Supercharger, indicate where you are and connect your car, even if it is not a Tesla. You just go into the app and say “turn on where I’m at, for this amount of electricity,” and this should work for almost all electric cars from any manufacturer. Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla

Superchargers would be available for all electric cars through the Tesla app

That Tesla moves forward with opening its Superchargers to electric cars from other brands is not a random decision. Already in December 2020 they began to talk about the subject, and Elon Musk has remained steadfast in this strategy. Not least data is that the cargo network would report to the company about 25 billion dollars annually, if it is made available to other brands.

In principle, the opening of Superchargers to electric vehicles other than Tesla would occur in markets where the Combined Loading System is used, also known as the CCS standard (Combined Charging System). This would mean that the availability of chargers would occur earlier in Europe than in the United States.

Since Tesla uses a proprietary connector in the United States, the company will launch an adapter for cars from other brands. It will be available in each position of the Superchargers network, although it can also be purchased by interested users.

The big question regarding this initiative is how it will affect the occupation of the almost 3,000 available Tesla Superchargers. According to Elon Musk, the plan is adopt a more advanced dynamic pricing system. They would be applied at specific stations and would be based on current loading speed and traffic. The company’s intention is to encourage shorter charging sessions, so that the use of the chargers is fluid.