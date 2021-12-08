A user’s complaint on social networks has become a comparison between a Starbucks coffee and a bag of Sabritas potatoes, but what is it about?

In general, one of the main complaints consumers have towards Sabritas bags is that they apparently contain much less product than they offer.

Many are the cases in which the little content that one of these products has is shown, which generates some annoyance for consumers, as they expect a little more from what is offered.

However, despite multiple complaints, similar situations continue to occur, even with large bags.

Now, through social networks, a user has compared the Sabritas potato product with the content in his Starbucks coffee, calling it “the Sabritas coffee fries”, hinting that the company offers more than it delivers in the product .

The complaint of the user who calls himself @jdzaldivar It derives from the fact that the coffee is half served, with “pure foam” and for a price of 50 pesos.

@StarbucksMex … the dads sabritas of coffee … pure foam in a normal latte … and it is not the first time … more than 50 pesos per foam? pic.twitter.com/ZUZgUGzhuh – Dave Z (@jdzaldivar) December 6, 2021

Of course, from the consumer’s perspective, it is a poor service from the company, which, like many others, adds to the list of complaints and claims from various users on social networks.

As absurd as this case may seem, the truth is that it speaks of a significant inattention to the consumer and these practices end up having an impact on the reputation of the brands.

Thanks to this type of action, consumers, who are usually very fickle, decide to change brand or service due to the lack of attention from companies.

Now, it should be noted that the company has already responded to the user’s complaint, promising to follow up on the case.

Now read: