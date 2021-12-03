Because comfort will always be a great ally when it comes to sports looks, we look for the most comfortable and stylish garments to wear on those days when we can’t think of what to wear, but which, in the same way, will always make us look incredible. thanks to their design, like these high neck sports jackets that not only look great but also We find discounts in the seasonal offers of La Redoute.

Designs in blocks of color, with striking logos or simple designs in black are part of this list in which you will surely find the perfect complement for your street looks.

PUMA High Neck Fleece Sweatshirt





In a gray tone that makes us blend in with the icy colors of winter, this PUMA hoodie with zip and front pockets it’s perfect as a uniform for jogging, going to the gym, or staying home watching movies.

You find it reduced from 54.99 to 38.49 euros.

Essentiel fleece high neck sweatshirt

Champion Logo Navy Hoodie





This retro design with influence from the seventies is ideal to complement your sports wardrobe: contrasting colors on the cuffs and a visible logo make this piece from Champion a plus of style to your daily looks.

You find it reduced from 84.99 to 44.19 euros.

Polywarknit sweatshirt with logo, high neck and zip Read: For your winter adventures, this Geographical Norway jacket will be your survival companion (and style) for its great discount of 30% on Amazon

PUMA Motorsport Mercedes High Neck Zip Hoodie





The discreet fusion of black and white in this sweatshirt from PUMA in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz make it a must for your monochrome looks, and its minimalist essence makes it perfect to carry with everything.

The meeting lowered from 115 to 80.50 euros.

Mercedes Motorsport High Neck Zip Hoodie

Track jacket by adidas performance





If we talk about black and white garments, then we have to refer to this piece from adidas, that with its unmistakable logo and three-striped motif, is ideal for getting out and about, since it is designed to accompany you in any activity.

You find it reduced from 84.99 to 54.39 euros.

Beckenbauer track jacket

PUMA Motorsport BMW High Neck Zip Hoodie





A piece that takes us back to the color block of the eighties and that definitely cannot be left out of your closet: this is this three-tone jacket from PUMA with which the dynamism in your look is assured.

You find it available for 125 to 66.25 euros.

BMW Motorsport High Neck Zip Hoodie

Images | Pinterest | La Redoute

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.