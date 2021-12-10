This is how Spider-Man: No Way Home pays tribute to the Sam Raimi trilogy

Tom Holland detailed how Spider-Man: No Way Home pays tribute to the Spider-Man movies, directed by Sam Raimi

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated film of 2021, and with this film a trilogy of the wall-crawler closes, so Jon Watts, director of the new Spidey film will pay tribute to the first film saga of Man Spider, directed by Sam Raimi.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Tom Holland, protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, announced that for this new film Jon Watts worked on a filming style with which he pays homage to the work of Sam Raimi in the first decade of the XXI century.

“I think what Jon Watts did really well is [lo que] I’d call it ‘Raimi Cam. So Jon definitely respected the previous two movies”.

The Raimi-Cam that Watts and Holland refer to is the extreme and fast approach to the faces of the different characters, with which their reaction of first intention to different situations is captured.

This technique has been used by Raimi since his debut Evil Dead, which dates from 1981.

Digital Evolutions from Raimi to Watts

In Spider-Man 2 Alfred Molina played Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, a role he will reprise in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland also highlighted the way in which the special effects of the villain will evolve, who will have his mechanical arms generated by digital animation.

“There were a lot of (comparisons), actually, especially with Alfred (Molina), because I think his arms were puppeteers, and obviously in this movie they are completely computer generated. So I think it gave him a lot more creative freedom in the way that you can move around the set. It was really nice to see someone adapt to the new way of making movies.“.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

