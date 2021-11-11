One of the first announcements related to Marvel’s avengers, was a collaboration with Spider-Man, exclusive to PlayStation. After more than a year of waiting, This content has finally been confirmed to be available later this month.

Through their official Twitter account, the developers of Marvel’s avengers have confirmed that the content of Spider-Man, known as With Great Power, will be available next November 30. Along with this, the first look at the character was shared. This was what was commented on the matter:

Get you pictures of Spider-Man? How about just one, but like a really good really really epic one. 📸 Here’s your first look at Spider-Man before he comes to PS4 and PS5 on November 30! pic.twitter.com/9GKt9HQa8v – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 10, 2021

Similarly, it has been confirmed that tomorrow, November 11, we will have the first trailer of this content. Although this will surely excite more than one, Crystal Dynamics previously mentioned that this expansion will not be as big as what was seen with Black Panther, so it is very possible that we will only see a couple of missions.

Remember, Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s avengers next November 30. On related issues, Square Enix admits that this game was a flop. Similarly, Gael Garcia joins the MCU.

Editor’s Note:

While watching Spider-Man in-game is sure to be entertaining for a while, if the missions are as repetitive and straightforward as in the base experience, then the fun won’t last as long. Similarly, this will not be a high-level expansion, so the content will not be that extensive either.

Via: Marvel’s Avengers