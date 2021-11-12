If there was a content more than desired for Marvel’s Avengers, that was the arrival of our friend and neighbor Spider-Man. The wall-crawler was already telling us of his arrival through the roadmap drawn up by Crystal Dynamics, but we still had to see him in action with the rest of his teammates.

The wait is over. Finally Spider-Man has been shown in a preview that allows us to see how he looks and how he defends himself with all his superpowers. Remember that the character will be a Exclusive and free DLC for game owners on PS5 and PS4. Both on Xbox and PC they will not be able to taste their cobweb swinging.

As you can see, Peter Parker has many resources on the battlefield. We can see him climbing walls, performing stunts of all kinds, deploying tricks with the spider web and using his infallible arachnid sense to dodge any attack. The AIM soldiers are in charge of suffering the blows of the hero, although with the arrival of Thor, Captain America and the rest the resistance is useless.

This group of villains will be the meeting point between the urban hero and the most powerful group on Earth. All of it framed within the With Great Power expansion and there is still the question of which actor is the one who is giving voice to the shy Parker. While, Marvel’s avengers microtransactions that allowed to improve character stats have been apologized and removed.