Forza Horizon 5 can already be enjoyed several days after its launch thanks to the early access that players who have purchased the Premium Edition can access. For Xbox Game Pass players who don’t want to wait for November 9, you can also access the Forza Horizon 5 early access purchasing the Premium Add-ons Pack. As many of you already know, more than a million people are enjoying Mexico, after the specialized press has described Forza Horizon 5 as one of the top rated games of 2021.

Although, everything is working out for Playground Games and Xbox, as they have once again swept another exclusive, this time racing and open world, which is undoubtedly spectacular. But it is even more incredible when you see with your own eyes the Forza Horizon 5 gameplay at 8K.

This brutal Forza Horizon 5 to 8K gameplay has been published by the YouTube channel Digital dreams, which has used a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, being able to show us on a tour what Mexico is like at the highest level of detail. Without a doubt, Forza Horizon 5 is amazing, but in 8K it has already left us completely fascinated.

We remind you that Forza Horizon 5 will be available on December 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass on the same day of launch, so you can still enjoy its successful early access.