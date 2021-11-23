One more time LetsGoDigital He returns to give us one of his spectacular renders in which the latest patent registered by Xiaomi has been taken into account. This time it would be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, also sporting a Leica camera.

As the latest rumors predict, Xiaomi could have closed a new deal with Leica. With this, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could become the smartphone with the best camera on the market, also standing out from the competition by far.

This is what the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could look like

As we can see in the following render, Xiaomi could once again choose to incorporate a secondary screen in its Xiaomi 12 Ultra. That if, this time it would be larger, although in turn it would stand out less.

As far as front design is concerned, this latest patent is committed to a more traditional design, incorporating the selfie camera in the central area and slightly reducing screen curvature.

Definitely, a more polished and probably more usable design than what the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra offers us. It will be necessary to see if it finally ends up becoming a reality and beware … for this we do not have much left since December is talked about as the debut month for the Xiaomi 12 Series.