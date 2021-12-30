After generating numerous rumors and even leaks, LEGO has finally made the Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set official, a great set of the well-known figures that will be launched this Saturday, January 1, 2022 for € 69.99. The set includes 1,125 figures that can be made into a palm tree, a looping bridge, and a lever-activated spring to make big jumps alongside the Sonic minifigure, plus Dr. Eggman and the Eggmobile. Among the game possibilities you can:

Build a vertical looping in the center for Sonic to glide at full speed.

Collect the golden rings

Help Sonic collect the rings and jump on the buildable monitors.

Collect the Chaos Emeralds and display all seven on the stand.

Of course, LEGO Sonic could become a new collection full of expansions through different sets. This is the case with LEGO Super Mario, which goes further as a result of the collaboration with Nintendo that has brought a new touch of playability to LEGO figures. For now, Sonic fans have to settle for the Green Hill set, the most classic level of the saga.

A great year for Sonic

Despite the fact that in video games the blue hedgehog does not concatenate great successes after releases like Sonic Force, the year 2022 aims to be a great year for the saga. Sonic frontiers It will be the new installment that will present an open world in the purest style of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while Sonic: The Movie 2 will be released in theaters to try to repeat or improve the success of the first film. Will SEGA manage to take the character back to the top once again?

