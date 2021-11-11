Today is November 11, the 11 of the 11, a very sonorous name to describe singles day and that is also used to offer huge discounts in online stores. Here you will meet why and where did singles day come about and we also offer you a list with the most striking discounts from the selection made by our colleagues at Xataka.

November could be a very quiet month for consumption, because in December comes one of the dates of greatest purchases and expenses of the year, Christmas. However, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday arrived with the great discounts of the year motivating and driving consumption. These two dates this month have also been joined by Single’s Day, which comes from China.

Singles Day emerged in 1993

Single’s Day or Singles Day was an initiative that emerged in China as a contrast to Valentine’s Day. A university in the Asian country in 1993 decided to pay tribute to people who are not in a romantic relationship. And over the years this day has reached more countries in the world.

From the beginning it was a consumer holiday because, as happens on February 14, people gave each other gifts, although in this case the gifts were for friends and single friends.

And, as the years go by, has become a day of maximum consumption, because sellers always know how to take advantage of events for their own benefit and now 11/11 is a day of discounts on purchases worldwide in certain online stores such as the Chinese company Aliexpress, which is one of the main promoters of this date .

Besides Aliexpress, other stores have jumped on the bandwagon as well. You can find discounts and offers also on Gearbelt, eBay Amazon, Xiaomi, Fnac, PcComponents, The Phone House or Worten.

Five featured deals of the day

In Xataka Selección you can find a lot of quality information with the most outstanding products of this day of discounts. Among them, Here is a summary by choosing 5 products:

The Samsung QE55QN85A TV at 1099 euros with 200 euros reimbursement, very high range this year with a 55 “10-bit IPS miniLED panel compatible with HDR10 +, an ambitious 60W sound configuration (4.2.2 channels), with Tizen 6.0 and HDMI 2.1 port and It has technology that will allow you to squeeze the latest generation consoles.

55 “QLED TV – Samsung QE55QN85AATXXC, Neo QLED 4K with AI, UHD 4K, Smart TV, HDR10 +, Voice Control, Tizen, Silver

The MSI Modern 15 A5M-009XES PC which has dropped more than 100 euros like many other computers of this brand today. It stays at 679 euros and is a pro team for intensive tasks. Dispose of a 15.6 “FHD panel, a powerful and modern AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip, 8GB of RAM, SSD 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4, AMD Radeon Graphics and with FreeDos. Ultra slim and weighing 1.5 kg.







