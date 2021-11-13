Cigarette waste, condoms, among other wastes; They have affected the environment with the removal of bushes to create “private” spaces for these encounters, as well as the compaction of the soil by the sidewalks that lead to them.

The report detected other areas, one known as “the little Sahara”, however they do not have the same attraction for sexual practices as those with vegetation. It is also curious how the building of hotels in the area has affected the movement of the dunes and created vegetation in new areas.

In the evaluation made, about 5,800 square meters of dunes affected by human impact were detected

Rare plants are the first to disappear, so that affects the connectivity of animals. A lizard would have to run from one vegetated patch to another, exposing itself more to predators. From these scenarios, the ecosystem begins to fragment into isolated islands, which can eventually destabilize the ecosystem as a whole.

View of the dunes of Maspalomas and its vegetation.

Europe has almost wiped out these semi-vegetated sandy ecosystems, dDue to massive development along its coasts since the 1970s, this Spanish territory is of vital importance.

The existence of projects that seek to protect the dunes, such as MASDUNAS, have carried out cleaning and removal of dead plant matter as waste. Encouragingly, some resort owners are discussing the impact of cruising with their guests.