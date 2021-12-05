A robot has never been able to display such realistic facial expressions as now, and Ameca is going to surprise you.

Although we are used to the fact that the robots that accompany us every day do not have exactly a human appearance, science and technology are advancing by leaps and bounds offering other versions of robots much more similar to human beings, but still very far from being able to offer facial expressions like ours.

But now Engineered Arts, a company based in the United Kingdom, has developed a humanoid robot capable of displaying very realistic expressions, similar to those of human beings, and with great ease.

In the amazing video posted on his YouTube channel, we can see a robot with very realistic facial expressions, not only in regards to the movement of the eyes or the mouth, but also to different expressions that have never before been seen in a machine in reality.

However, the video has a lot of narrative, and it shows a humanoid who seems to have woken up in a robot laboratory, surprising himself with his arm and making a series of expressions of surprise and amazement. We can even see how his hands and fingers move fluently before looking at the camera quite surprised and ending with a smile.

At the moment the lower part of the body is not functional and still cannot walk, but according to its creators, its robot does not seek to walk, jump or do parkour like others we’ve seen, but are more focused on facial expressions.

The humanoid by name Ameca, works with the Tritium operating system from Engineered Arts that allows companies dedicated to the development of robotics to test each of their technologies.

The team uses a modular architecture to build each of its robots, allowing upgrades to both software and hardware components without having to buy a whole new robot.

Tritium by Engineered Arts will surely be one of the main stops if you are lucky enough to visit CES 2022 scheduled for the beginning of the year.