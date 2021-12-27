Watching TV over the Internet has become one of the best options, since it gives us total freedom to watch it wherever we are from any device and without having to depend on a Smart TV. Between pages to watch free TV and AVOD streaming platforms like Pluto TV, we have access to more than a thousand free channels on the InternetBut how is it possible? How does Pluto TV make money?
Pluto TV was founded six years ago and reached the Spanish market last October 2020. The number of viewers on the platform is constantly growing and closes the year with 100 free channels as promised, in addition to offering content on demand in the form of movies or series. As we have already told you on numerous occasions, access to the platform is completely free and Pluto TV has found ways to earn money while maintaining its free service.
Ads as a means of earning money
The competition for audience Among the DTT channels, paid streaming platforms or streaming platforms, AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) is at one of the highest points. Precisely the latter, among which is Pluto TV, use the advertising as a means of earning money.
You may be thinking that if Pluto TV offers all its channels for free, the advertising breaks have to be dense and endless as in traditional television channels. Nothing is further from reality. There is no specific rule about when ads appear on Pluto TV, but commercial breaks they are not too long. Each ad is short and lasts around 30 seconds and there is not much variety either, which becomes a bit repetitive as we use the platform. The positive side is that the Pluto TV service is completely free and without registration. That is, we even have to register and give our personal data or bank accounts to access all the content.
Pluto TV in the future
Pluto TV is part of Viacom, the company behind Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon that bought the service for $ 340 million in cash. Agreement that ended in March 2019, a fact that has not meant that Pluto TV is no longer free today. Its content may not be as attractive as Netflix or Prime Video, but it will not involve any expense and we can access it through the browser or download its app on our mobile, tablet and Smart TV, among others.
Pluto TV has been acquiring content from Viacom Digital Studios giving its viewers a lot of more variety of content as the months go by. At this time we can enjoy the special pop-up channels for Christmas in which to set our house with a channel that offers us a fireplace, dancing to the rhythm of the best hits of 2021 by the hand of MTV or that the smallest of the house enjoy the best cartoons. And you, are you already using Pluto TV?