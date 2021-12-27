Pluto TV was founded six years ago and reached the Spanish market last October 2020. The number of viewers on the platform is constantly growing and closes the year with 100 free channels as promised, in addition to offering content on demand in the form of movies or series. As we have already told you on numerous occasions, access to the platform is completely free and Pluto TV has found ways to earn money while maintaining its free service.

Ads as a means of earning money

The competition for audience Among the DTT channels, paid streaming platforms or streaming platforms, AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) is at one of the highest points. Precisely the latter, among which is Pluto TV, use the advertising as a means of earning money.

You may be thinking that if Pluto TV offers all its channels for free, the advertising breaks have to be dense and endless as in traditional television channels. Nothing is further from reality. There is no specific rule about when ads appear on Pluto TV, but commercial breaks they are not too long. Each ad is short and lasts around 30 seconds and there is not much variety either, which becomes a bit repetitive as we use the platform. The positive side is that the Pluto TV service is completely free and without registration. That is, we even have to register and give our personal data or bank accounts to access all the content.