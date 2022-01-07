Since 2020, our wardrobe began to express a great need for freedom through the use of color, how? With shades that refer us to calm and nature, hence colors such as brown and olive green established themselves as the favorites of many of the stylish men. in part of their looks today, thanks to the references to nature that they offer us.

Under the premise that our clothes are an expression of how we feel, olive green was one of the key shades last year, The same that is now as valid as before, and that now we can add it to all our outfits to complement with its color, a look of urban and natural references at the same time when betting on these garments that have to be yes or yes in your closet.

Mottled neck jumper by Adolfo Domínguez





Combining color with texture, we have this round neck sweater where heather cotton takes center stage as much as this tone of military reference, ideal to combine with your favorite chinos or cargo pants.

You find it reduced from 89 to 39 euros.

Roberto Verino short sleeve polo shirt





The essentials of all life could not surrender to be seen in this infallible color, as evidenced by this short sleeve polo shirt by Roberto Verino that, both with jeans and chinos, will be a basic garment in your wardrobe.

You find it reduced from 59 to 34 euros.

SELECTED Sustainable Cotton T-Shirt





A lifelong staple with a good dose of sustainability: this is this SELECTED crew neck t-shirt in a color that goes ideal with distressed jeans and under a bomber jacket for a look full of carefree and attitude.

You find it reduced from 19.99 to 9.99 euros.

Checkered shirt by Jack & Jones





A more formal reinterpretation of the lumberjack shirt that will save us from winter looks: this Jack & Jones shirt is the plus that a style of jeans and leather boots requires to succeed in any situation.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

V-neck jumper by Tommy Hilfiger





Because preppy goes beyond blue and red Tommy Hilfiger proves that college uniform inspired pieces They can also adopt military references, as can be seen in this half-price sweater.

You find it reduced from 109.90 to 54.95 euros.

Chinese Hackett Classic Cut





To accompany your brown leather shoes and accessories, these Hackett trousers in olive green is the wild card that your wardrobe needs for casual Friday at the office.

You find it reduced from 160 to 80 euros.

G-STAR Logo Hoodie





A piece of sports references could not be left out of this trend, and if we talk about the sweatshirt, this G-STAR model with front logo and hood It is all a style reference that you will not be able to ignore.

You find it reduced from 89.95 to 53.97 euros.

Images | Zegna | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.