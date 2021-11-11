It is not you, you are not alone. Christmas has been years ahead of its traditional dates. We know this for a variety of reasons, but most especially because we have a very precise meter to identify its beginning and end year after year: ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. The composition of Mariah Carey, an emporium in itself and the official-unofficial song of the festivities, bathes / tortures / crushes our ears for weeks. And every time it does it before.

In figures. This is illustrated by this analysis by NBC based on the accumulated listeners in Last FM, an application so old that it already allows us to establish comparisons and patterns of music consumption within a decade. At the beginning of the past decade, around 2020, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ played for 31 days of the year. The whole of December, approximately. In recent years, that time frame has increased, reaching 78 in 2019.

Colonizing. What does that mean? That the exact point at which the search for “all i want for christmas is you” begins to take off on Google, the unofficial start of Christmas, has advanced to the month of October. The festivities go on in one way or another for almost three months. In 2019 it even touched the final weeks of September. The hodgepodge of Christmas decorations, Thanksgiving and the sales season (from Single’s Day to Cyber ​​Monday, passing through Christmas itself) is year after year an increasingly uniform and indistinguishable mass.

Lights. We might think that this is an exclusively Anglo-Saxon phenomenon. We would be wrong. In recent years, Spain has also advanced its particular informal start to Christmas: the lighting of lights. Vigo, the city that has put the most effort into making its festive lighting an interplanetary event, will officially inaugurate Christmas on November 20. The reality is that the preparations began much earlier. Abel Caballero’s immortal work is so complex that it has required weeks of work.

The nougats, the noise. A walk through the center of any city illustrates similar patterns. Supermarkets made room for nougat and sweets behind the Todos los Santos bridge; pastry shops were filled with Christmas motifs shortly after; and the consumer cycle of Christmas, as we know, has merged with the three great days of November sales (Single’s Day, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday), so long that they are already weeks of offers. Little by little, Christmas, also in all these aspects, is treading on October. It is conquering us.

The guilty. We could point to the logic of capitalist consumption … But it would be a lot less fun than accusing Mariah Carey of all this. The voice that invariably accompanies you every Christmas has generated an emporium from the song of yore, one valued at more than $ 60 million dollars and that takes winter after winter to position itself in the lists of the singles Best sellers. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has earned him three Guinness records and has placed him in the pantheon of Artists Who Do Not Leave The Public Sphere Or With Turpentine.

And the worst thing is that every year the turra is anticipated, it intensifies.

Image: Kamran Jebreili / Unsplash