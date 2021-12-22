The Covid-19 pandemic changed many habits, routines and customs, since we found ourselves in the need to carry out virtually many of the activities that we used to do mostly in person. Among these changes, the greater use of online transactions, both to make purchases, and to make payments and bank movements through applications and internet sites.

In this sense, Conekta, a Mexican company that offers online payment solutions, announced the main trends of 2021 in terms of preferences and the most relevant online consumption patterns among Mexicans, in a scenario in which the growth of e-commerce and digital payment strategies have allowed businesses to prosper online and users have access to their favorite consumer experiences.

The favorite payment method of Mexicans

During 2021, Mexican consumers made more than 53 million online transactions, both to large companies and SMEs, through Conekta.

Cash was the most used method among users to make online payments, with 67% of the total. This form of payment is an important access route for businesses and consumers who want to be part of the digital economy, especially considering that about 60% of Mexicans are unbanked.

The second most used payment method was credit and debit cards (32%), followed by bank transfers via SPEI (1%).

The Mexican businesses that sold the most online are located mainly in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, since 60% of the transactions were carried out in these entities, followed by Jalisco, Nuevo León and Yucatán.

Mexican preferences by sectors

The social distancing measures generated by the pandemic caused the growth of new sectors, as well as the preference of users in terms of online payments. The ease and flexibility offered by payment methods are key for consumers to have access to their favorite services, products and experiences:

Gaming

According to the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO), this year, in the gaming sector, 9 out of 10 Mexicans bought video games through digital channels. The number of online transactions in this sector increased by 137% compared to the previous year. After CDMX and the State of Mexico, the states with the most transactions in this sector in order are Jalisco, Nuevo León, Yucatán and Baja California.

Pets

Pets are, at times, the spoiled members of Mexican households. In the pet service industry, users prefer to pay by card, since 92% of payments in this area were made with this method.

Health, beauty and wellness

Neither work at home nor social distancing are an obstacle for Mexicans who take care of their health, beauty and well-being. More than 730 thousand transactions were carried out this year in this sector and the main payment method used was card (55%)However, the use of cash to make online purchases was relevant in this area (43%).

sightseeing

In the case of tourism, most of the transactions were made by card (65%), followed by cash payment with 33% of the total. The optimism of online shopping reflects a positive impact on the recovery of the country’s tourism activity, which increased its GDP by 52.2%.

I send you a whats … payment!

This year it was shown that Mexicans are looking for easy, agile and secure shopping experiences from the comfort of their smartphone. During 2021, more than 300 thousand payment links were used to make online purchases, that is, they were sent 1,060 paid links every day, through instant messaging, social networks or email.

By July of this year, the adoption of the payment link in Conekta had increased by 267% among Mexican businesses. In the country, 72% of the population has access to the internet and 92% have a smartphone, therefore, online payment solutions through messaging are very present in the lives of Mexicans.

The end of 2021 reflects that the digital habits of consumers are here to stay and with them the great potential for online growth for Mexican businesses. So the time to continue to enable the digital economy so that everyone can easily and securely collect and pay online is now.