Faced with the constant demands of legislators for the salaries of the advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, president of the organization, responded that it was the Chamber of Deputies that approved the salaries.

“This Chamber authorized in the Law (of Remunerations) that was published last May that the directors are exempt from the reductions of the 127 constitutional (which establishes that no one can earn more than the president). Many of you voted for that law. This Chamber is the one who authorized it (…) You would have to review the transitory regime (of the Remuneration Law) ”, he said.

The official recalled that the members of the INE, by constitutional mandate, cannot have another income; In this context, he recalled that he is a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and does not charge anything for that.

“Unlike other officials, including members of this Legislature, who have the possibility of having other income,” he responded.

In the company of 6 of the 10 advisers of the INE and the executive secretary of the organization, Córdova commented that this case is in litigation in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), so they will wait for them to resolve and respect the resolution ; in addition, he trusted that the legislators also abide by it.

“The matter is under a constitutional litigation, you made a decision, a series of laws, which entered a constitutional controversy, because the violation of rights is among said. Labor rights are a great achievement for the left ”, he emphasized.

On various occasions, the deputies of Morena and the PT demanded the salaries of 179 thousand pesos a month from the councilors. Some yelled at him “And the salary ?!”, “Lower your salary!”; Others took out posters that read “Lower your salary,” “Out with INE privileges,” “INE at the service of conservatives,” “Córdova, enemy of democracy, we demand accountability,” and “INE rich, poor people.”

A tense moment was when the deputy Óscar Cantón was going to speak in the gallery and did not want to greet Lorenzo Córdova, who stayed with his arm extended and patted him on the back.

“Don’t touch me, who do you think you are, even?” Cantón snapped and took the floor with shouts.

“Córdova, where did the phony come from? I was a companion 40 years ago of federal deputy Arnoldo Córdova (father of the now councilor), that he was a democrat. (…) Where did the phony come from, why don’t you answer about your salary, the immorality of your salary, why don’t you lower it? Because you live in another reality, because you don’t live in the Mexico of the 30 million who voted for Andrés Manuel López Obrador. You do not understand, Ciritos (referring to the councilor Ciro Murayama) and Lorencitos, you do not understand the republican austerity that the people of Mexico are asking for, ”he said.

After a constantly interrupted participation, Cantón finally greeted Córdova and they hugged at the insistence of the second.

On the other hand, the president counselor of the INE also commented that it is incorrect to say that the organization is the most expensive in the world of its kind.

“It is absolutely incorrect and any review of the approved budgets for electoral bodies in the world is sufficient,” he said.

Regarding the criticism of the app to collect signatures for the revocation of the mandate, the counselor commented that Morena in 2019 agreed to use the INE application for its membership list.

“It would make me want to remember that Morena in December 2019 signed an agreement with the INE so that its registry (of militants) would comply with the application of the INE. (…) It is striking that now they distrust an application that you requested and made available to you ”, he commented.

Córdova mentioned that before the resolution of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) that the signatures on paper are accepted for the consultation of revocation of the president’s mandate, the INE will modify the calendars and assured that the electoral body will verify signature by firm.

The appearance of the president of the INE ended after more than 5 hours after he affirmed that it was an honor to address the Plenary of the Chamber, as it is a sign of the plurality of the country.

