Today, the relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures seems stronger than ever. Spider-Man: No Way Home is sweeping theaters around the world and both production companies recently began working on the story of Spider-man 4as Kevin Feige put it the week before. However, to make this association possible, a negotiation had to be developed, and not everyone agreed to bring it to fruition.

Believe it or not, a key figure within Sony Pictures did not want Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s about the very Amy pascal, producer of the films of Spider-man and a well-known face among fans of the arachnid superhero. In an interview with The New York Times, Pascal acknowledged that he did not like the idea at all. Fortunately, Kevin Feige was able to convince her after coming up with a great idea.

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which had a mixed reception in the critics and did not meet the expected collection at the box office, Amy Pascal contacted Kevin Feige for help. The Marvel Studios director’s suggestion was blunt: integrating Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I called Kevin and said, ‘Help.’ He came into my office for lunch and said, ‘I know how to help you.’ Then I tossed him a sandwich,” Pascal said.

Fortunately, Kevin Feige also chimed in to explain why he dropped such a bomb on Pascal’s office. Basically, the manager hinted that when someone requests help in this regard, the best way to support them is propose that Marvel take charge of making the feature film. This is what ultimately happened to Spider-Man:

“She said, ‘I really want you to help me with the next movie. We have great ideas for the next one. It’s amazing.’ And I said, ‘I’m not good at it, giving advice and walking away. The only way I know how helping is if we just make the movie for you. “ Kevin Feige

Then Feige watched a sandwich make its way toward his position. “I don’t remember what kind [el sándwich]. But yeah, he didn’t like that suggestion. “In the end, both creatives came to fruition when Feige suggested involving Iron Man in the narrative of the upcoming Spider-Man film. In fact, later Pascal proposed that Tony Stark make the spider suit. This is how he explained it:

“As soon as he said that [lo de involucrar a Iron Man], I understood the possibilities of what we could do together. Having Iron Man and Spidey in the same world, one rooted more in technological innovation, the new suit, and less in medical experimentation, which is where we were confined before, felt much more modern. “ Amy pascal