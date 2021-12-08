Cowboy bebop hit Netflix in early November. Behind the live action version of Spike is John Cho.

In early November, Netflix released the first season of Cowboy bebop. In addition to having the original version in its catalog, the streaming platform decided to bet on a remake in real action. In the role of Spike Spiegal, the main protagonist of the story, is John Cho. Recently, the actor revealed what it was like to prepare this new version of the character.

The original anime of Cowboy bebop came to light in 1998, and was directed by Shinichirō Watanabe. Since its launch, this animated series has become one of the most popular of all time. The story centers on Spike and his crew, who traverse the galaxy aboard the Bebop spacecraft. Since the mid-2000s there have been rumors about a live-action, but Netflix launched its proposal only in early November.

How did you prepare it?

With his aloof yet mischievous charm, Spike became one of the most beloved characters by audiences and anime fans. For this reason, there was a lot of expectation regarding its live action version. And of course John Cho was aware of it. During an interview with Screen rant, the actor revealed what the process of achieving this new version of the character was like.

“I’ve never done something like this before. He was a really interesting character, but he was also an illustration, obviously not a human being. Because, in a way, I’d done something like that with Star Trek, and strangely, I felt like I had more freedom with a human coming after an actor. I felt we had to be more exact, but I didn’t have a roadmap either. But anyway, to answer your question, I finally really relied on the physical, “he commented.

“First of all, I had to develop as much proficiency as I could in martial arts and fighting. That really helped a lot. He gave me body language and posture and all that. And then I started copying the way he stood and walked, and tried those things to see the size. We wanted the characters to be recognizable like the characters in the anime, but we also wanted to feel free and creative and all that. So it was definitely a mix and a mix. And hopefully we have done well. But it was our first attempt and we just hoped that everything would work “, Hill.