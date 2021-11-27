Famous actor Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s upcoming feature film House of Gucci. The artist spoke of his physical commitment to the role.

In the panorama of Hollywood They appear, leaving aside all the superhero movies and geek franchises, some special titles that are shaping up as critical favorites for next year. One of these is House of gucci, the second production of the legendary Ridley scott in the year.

The project will follow the life, excesses and internal struggle for power in the Gucci family, one of the most powerful in the world of fashion. For it, Jared Leto was chosen to give life to Paolo, one of the sons of Aldo, who will be personified by Al Pacino.

For the role, Leto had to take on kilos of makeup, learn Italian, and also lose his fitness. This challenge had already been assumed by the actor on multiple occasions, but he specifically referred to this one.

“Bringing Paolo to life was like pulling a bowling ball out of my sphincter. I keep saying my butt was shaking like two little chicken bones on that set. It was a very physical performance. There’s something about corduroy, I think: when you turn it on, it’s like you can catch fire.

I did it all. I was inhaling lines of arrabbiata sauce in the middle of this movie. He had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive that I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as Parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and accepted it, and I lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the entrails and intestines to the esophagus of the only Paolo gucciHe commented.

In this way, with a luxurious cast complemented by Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga and Jeremy irons, the film about the famous fashion family will be released on December 23 internationally in theaters.

Source: iD