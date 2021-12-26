This Tesla Model S owner decided to blow up his car. What were the reasons behind it?

Tesla is one of the most prominent manufacturers in the market. A few years ago, it was in the purely electric options segment, but considering the incredible growth that this technology has experienced, it can be said that is already one of the most interesting brands from a commercial point of view. Of course, the Model 3 and Model Y are its main references.

Even so, when talking about Tesla there is a model that has, still, a greater role. The Model S is, without a doubt, its main supporter. Tesla’s flagship helps explain the growth of this peculiar company. The good work of this model has catapulted the company, but the truth is that not everything is good news. One of the most prominent is directly related to reliability.

Tesla, since its inception, has offered an 8-year warranty on all batteries. In view of any noticeable battery leak issues, the manufacturer usually bears the cost of the cell replacement. Now, what happens once that period has passed? Some of the units that were sold in those years are beginning to have autonomy problems.

A very peculiar case has been that of Tuomas Katainen, an owner of a first-generation Model S. This user, after a long adventure with the representative saloon, decided to go to Tesla to solve the battery problems. The budget for the breakdown totaled $ 22,000. At this point, he raised another question in believing that he had written off his performance.

Let us see, therefore, how this peculiar story ended, how he drew up the plan to end up exploding his unit and, above all, to what extent it is convenient to carry out this type of action. Was it done correctly? Obviously, it is an isolated case, but it is not advisable to terminate a vehicle that has accompanied you for years due to discrepancies towards the brand.

Tesla’s policy that Tuomas Katainen did not like

We all know that the battery pack is the main component of an electric car. It would, in fact, be the counterpart to the engine of an internal combustion vehicle. Now, would you have a conventional engine priced at about $ 22,000? You most likely think not. And here is the main reason why Tuomas Katainen decided to change his mind and not fix the battery problems in his unit.

As can be seen in the images, the plan basically consisted of blowing up a vehicle into a thousand pieces whose market value had plummeted due to the cost of replacing the battery. Now, how did you get the materials and the ignition system in a simple way? It had the collaboration of Pommijätkät, a well-known youtuber who is specialized in everything related to explosions.

Thanks to this, this work could be carried out with the help of differential security elements, among which it is worth highlighting the presence of a specialized glass partition against bullet impacts. As you can see, there was no trace of the vehicle, having disintegrated after the explosion. It is, without a doubt, one of the most incredible images to end the year.

Other alternatives that would have included part of the cost

This Finnish neighbor did not contemplate any of the other options on the table. On the one hand, could have looked for scrap units to buy a second-hand battery pack. On the other hand, he could have tried to sell the model, warning of the defects and faults present. Taking into account the update system offered by Tesla, it is possible that this unit had a market.

Be that as it may, the truth is that this particular unit ended its days by turning into small pieces of metal that they were thrown hundreds of meters. The owner in question did not value the rest of the options, a decision not very favorable in terms of a realistic option. Even so, perhaps he preferred to take advantage of the pull of the Pommijätkät canal to remember this adventure forever.

Most likely have a sufficiently long mileage cycle as to think that it was already fully amortized. And you, would you have done something similar if the cost of the battery exceeded the resale value of the vehicle?

