For several years now, Disney has been working on the development of a luxury hotel inspired by the universe of Star wars, called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where, more than just a lodging, they promise to be a whole immersive experience, where visitors feel part of the history of the popular intergalactic saga.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open in March 2022 at the Disney World facility in Orlando, Florida., but now you can take a look at some of the aspects that it will have, through a video that has been shared by the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

In the video appear Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer of Disney Imagineering, and actor Sean Giambrone, who give a brief tour of some of the areas that the hotel will have, such as the corridors, which recreate those of the Star Wars spaceships, the control center from which you can “activate the travel at hyperspace speed”, and even a very intergalactic-style bar, where a characterized singer of the Twi’lek race interpret a song.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will feature immersive and interactive experiences, including training in the use of lightsabers and training on the command bridge of the “star cruiser”, called Halcyon. What’s more, will have bars, restaurants and attractions inspired by the franchise.

The not so good news is the cost of access to this luxurious hotel, Spending two nights in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser will cost around $ 4,800 (just over 104,000 pesos) for two people, and up to $ 6,000 (around 130,000 pesos) for a family of 4. What do you think, would you pay for it?