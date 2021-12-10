Those televisions and set top boxes that have Android TV as the operating system you can now get the new Google interface. This update is progressively reaching all users, and aims to be more similar to the experience that we can find on devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV.

After passing through North America and some other countries, the new interface now also arrives for users in Spain. In the next few lines we will tell you what devices can be made with it and how to install it.

How to install the new interface for Android TV

Users with televisions and set top boxes with Android TV that have models after 2017 will have access to this update. Televisions such as those of Philips, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, and others, They will have free access to update to version 3.0 of the launcher. Also those devices such as the Nvidia Shield, or the Xiaomi Mi Box S, among others, will be able to update.

As it is a new version of the launcher application itself, it will not be necessary to search for updates in our system. In case the new design has not yet appeared, We can try to update this app manually through the Play Store. If there has been no luck, perhaps we should wait a little longer until it ends up reaching your device or television.





This update offers a facelift to the Android TV interface, with a design similar to Google TV, but without offering all the functionalities that the latter incorporates. Now we find new tabs at the top; one dedicated to the Home, another for personalized recommendations, and one in which we can see all the installed applications.

The interface is now a little more visual and dynamicAlthough except for the new recommendations by Google, it does not offer additional features.

As mentioned by FlatpanelsHD, there are several reports by some users that indicate that now there is more advertising and auto-playing content in the menu. This is a fact since Google announced its collaboration plans with other companies some time ago.

In case we want to deactivate the ‘autoplay’, we can do it through the panel ‘Device preferences’ Y ‘Starting screen’. In this menu we will see the option of ‘Enable video previews’, which we can disable.

Via | FlatpanelsHD