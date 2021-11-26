The date has finally arrived: November 26, 2021. Today it opens House of Gucci, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Filmmaker Ridley Scott brings us the incredible true story of a true dynasty, The Gucci House, a fascinating story of ambition, greed, betrayal and murder that takes place in the glamorous and millionaire world of Haute Couture.

The visually stunning film spans three turbulent decades of the Gucci family empire, brought to life by a star-studded cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. Salma Hayek and Jack Huston (The great American scam) complete the cast.





Fashion is an integral part of the history of the fil, one more protagonist. Janty Yates is the costume designer and the result is absolutely wonderful. Even the most anecdotal styling had to be perfectly ‘constructed’ and detailed: front, back and sides.

Scott was especially interested in the look of the female lead character, Patrizia Reggiano Gucci, role played by Lady Gaga, who in real life was a great follower of fashion. For her 70 were created looks classic in style, accompanied by many accessories, especially jewelry, which were essential to the image of the character.





Most of Patrizia’s usual wardrobe in the part of the film that takes place in the 80s follows a classic and flattering silhouette, with fabrics and varied colors. Stylish narrow waists in the lower area, which give the character a certain “flirtatiousness” when moving.

One of the sources of inspiration for the character’s style was a photo of the famous Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida that Ridley Scott taught Yates, and that he directly influenced, from hairstyle to accessories. Also some Helmut Newton fashion photography from the time.





The outfits diaries are simple and monochrome silhouettes to be able to easily add accessories. To get the outfit A hallmark of Patrizia, Yates started with a basic dress and incorporated belts, brooches and jewelry, she defines them as “simple outfits that admit adornments in order to communicate an extravagant lifestyle, instead of being a tacky garment”.





The costume team was fortunate to be able to dress an actress who is already an illustrious fashion icon: Lady Gaga. Janty comments about her that she is a genius and it is wonderful to work with her, but the actress also has compliments from the designer, since she helped her a lot to get into character. “We use fashion in such diverse ways that it almost became my second skin. But, like wigs and makeup, it was always serving the character. It was very elegant, subtle.”





According to the costume designer, many actors do the costume fittings and walk away, while Gaga, who endured a total of 60 hours of costume fitting, she stayed behind to help choose accessories for each outfit, which included jewelry, bags, and shoes.

The complements and accessories are very striking throughout the tape, instead of wearing a necklace, I bet on two, and always with large earrings and a brooch, usually in the shape of an animal. A prominent jeweler in Rome rented most of the jewelery for the shoot, and Boucheron and Bvulgari they contributed some of the most valuable pieces. Patrizia’s footwear created it Pompei, a manufacturer from Rome, which according to the costume designer “makes the best shoes in the world”.





As a detail, Gaga also chose clothes and accessories from her personal collection, and he brought some outfits to the film that fit the character perfectly.

According to Yates, the actress’s vision of Patrizia was in tune with that of the filmmakers. “Lady Gaga wanted to dress like her own mother, who knew a lot about fashion and was very elegant. Which meant that we absolutely agreed.”





Two of the protagonist’s outfits come from Gucci historical inventory. You take it when you go downtown New York to look at all the fake Gucci merchandise. The other appears when Patrizia picks up her daughter from school: a classic set of a double G top combined with a leather skirt. “Lady Gaga was perfect for all the designs in Gucci’s historical archive,” says Yates.





Patrizia’s wardrobe not only underlines classic fashion, it also reflects the evolution of the character throughout the three decades that the film covers. As the story progresses, her clothes become more stylish and tailored, which is a sign of her growing self-confidence. For example, the Gucci outfit with the leather skirt empowers the character, encourages her to resist when she is handed the divorce papers at her daughter’s school.





The first time the viewer sees Patrizia Reggiani, she is getting out of a car in front of her father’s trucking company. Then a group of truckers gathered there admire her without hiding too much as she passes by. Partly because of what she’s wearing: a close-fitting ensemble that Yates dubbed “her va-va-voom dress, a tribute to an original creation by Yves saint laurent customized for Lady Gaga’s slim waist and hourglass silhouette. “

In the next scene, she is at a party with her future husband, Maurizio Gucci, and she is wearing a beautiful, bright red dress. One glance is enough for viewers to understand why Maurizio is instantly in love with her.





Later, as the film progresses and when she is already divorced and desperate, Patrizia’s fall from grace is conveyed by the rudeness of her wardrobe: a leather motorcycle jacket and jeans. By then, not a trace remains of the flamboyance and brilliance of those who flaunted.

As the film takes three decades, the challenge for the makeup team was to convey the look specific to each era, which meant including variations in makeup and hairstyles. All accompanied by a varied selection of pop music, opera and even a bit of jazz as the perfect backdrop.

Wedding dress





Patrizia’s wedding dress, for which each piece of lace had to be applied by hand, it is also a tribute to Lollobrigida. The royal Patrizia wore a much simpler dress, of which Yates made a copy. When he showed Scott the photos of both dresses, the director chose the more elaborate one. “The lace dress is very Italian and voluptuous, and instantly conveys that it was the happiest and most important day in Patrizia’s life,” adds the director.





The male wardrobe





The male wardrobe in the film is more conservative, but no less classic, and made to measure in most cases. Driver, Pacino and Irons suits were created by the same New York tailor Yates went to dress Denzel Washington in American Gangster, an English tailor whose suits are exquisite. Other Pacino and Driver costumes are signed Zegna. For Paolo’s (Jared Leto) clothing, which is less conservative and more dandy, the team relied on the Sartoria Attolini from Naples.





Most of the shirts, also made to measure, are from Anto Beverly Hills. And with respect to the outfits for the fashion shows of the rest of the designers, they were all made to order. “We show the parade of Versace 1984, which my associate designer Stefano DeNardis created from scratch. He replied completely. It was incredibly eighties: huge shoulders, very narrow waists, high heels, great hats. A glorious time. “DeNardis also recreated the 1995 parade of Tom ford doing absolutely everything: men’s velvet suits in bright yellows, pinks, royal blue, and leather jackets.

Exclusive clip

Official trailer

Photos | Universal