This is how impressive GTA IV would look with an appearance adapted to the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Since the GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas remasters from the GTA Trilogy have not gone as expected due to bugs, half-done or nonexistent things, questionable modeling changes, etc., Rockstar Games might take a look at that one. amazing mod from GTA IV that transforms the classic PS3 and Xbox 360 into a new generation game that would not be out of place on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

This mod called Grand Theft Auto IV: Liberty Visual created by Orangebrains is still in early access, so it still remains for it to be enjoyed officially, but it promises “a global review of WIP for GTA IV aimed at providing natural images and almost photorealistic to the graphics of the game. The mod completely redesigns the time cycle of the original version, as well as the textures and finishes without damaging the tradition of the game. Take a look at the trailer.

Among the numerous changes that this mod introduces we can mention the improvement of materials and environmental occlusion of the cars, improvements in the shadows and reflections of the power lines, trees, poles, Parallax texture mapping or higher quality rescaled textures, among other things. The result is the most impressive, without a doubt. Recall that GTA IV already stood out in its time for a pioneering collision and destruction system that still serves as a comparison with modern games.

As the GTA Trilogy remastering team continues to fix these issues, let’s hope we don’t have to wait 20 years after the release of GTA IV for Rockstar to think of a remastered version of Nico Bellic’s story. Likewise, the launch of GTA V on PS5 and Xbox series X | S, the work accumulates.