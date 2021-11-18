The hyaluronic acid is one of the most valued ingredients in a Facial cream. It is used by all skin types, but especially dry ones and those in which they are loved prevent wrinkles. Today it is a great claim in cosmetics. If it is in the formula, we see it with better eyes. And it is not for less, because it is true that it has many beneficial properties for the skin. But it is not the only thing we look at. More and more people make sure that the components of their creams are all vegan. Even when it seems that clarification is not necessary. Because, let’s see, where does hyaluronic acid come from? Well, the truth is that I could have Animal origin, although this is something increasingly rare.

That is one of the questions that we are going to solve in this article: the origin, vegan or not, from hyaluronic acid. But not only that. We will also see how it was discovered, why it is so good for the skin and some other curiosities.

Because it is not magic that turns hyaluronic acid into a perfect ally of cosmetics. There is a lot of science behind the qualities of this coveted elixir of youth.

In search of the elixir of youth

The fountain of eternal youth does not exist. Yes, it has taken us thousands of years to realize it, but you cannot be young forever. Although we can have some help. Some people once thought that these could consist of a monkey ovarian or testicle transplant, but fortunately we already know that this is not necessary.

Today science is studying the origin of aging in our cells. This has led to the discovery of actors of the same as telomeres, a kind of plugs that protect the ends of our chromosomes from the loss of genetic material that occurs as cells divide and we age. Shorter telomeres mean more aging, so that’s a good thread to pull.

But, while all this research is being developed, we must continue to turn to cosmetics if we want to make something less evident over time. Well, there’s cosmetic surgery too, but we’re not going to talk about it today. At least not at all. In cosmetics there are many components that help prevent or hide signs associated with aging, such as wrinkles. And one of them, of course, is hyaluronic acid, whether it is animal or vegan.

Unsplash

The discovery of hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid was discovered in 1934 by Karl Meyer and John Palmerer, two ophthalmologists from Columbia University. They found it in the vitreous humor of the eyes of the cows when they were analyzing it.

This is a gelatinous liquid that is located between the inner surface of the retina and the posterior face of the lens and is responsible for shape the eyeball. It is made up mostly of water, but it also contains other ingredients, such as collagen, chlorine, glucose, potassium and, of course, hyaluronic acid.

Hyaluronic acid is part of structures and substances such as cartilage, synovial fluid or the vitreous humor of the eyes

Over the years, some of the properties of this component were discovered, not only in cows. Also in humans. It was seen that, in addition to vitreous humor, is found in other parts of the body, such as the synovial fluid, which protects the joints, skin or cartilage. In addition, it was observed that it has a large number of applications, ranging from lubrication until the homeostasis of the water, passing through the macromolecular filtration.

But the one that concerns us here is the one that is exploited in cosmetics. It is used in the composition of a large number of Cosmetic products because it contributes significantly to skin hydration. In fact, it is capable of retaining a percentage of water equivalent to a thousand times its molecular weight. This not only prevents dryness. It also increases skin tone and elasticity. Thus, therefore, wrinkles are prevented. But what about the ones that already are?

According to a study published in 2011, this depends on the hyaluronic acid molecular weight that is used. Obviously, the larger it is, the more water it will retain. Therefore, we might think that this is what is best for us. However, only hyaluronic acid from low molecular weight (50 kDa and 130 kDa) manages to penetrate the skin and reduce wrinkles. This is the reason why in cosmetics the molecular weight that has been used is usually clarified. Depending on our objectives, one or the other will suit us, although the ideal is a mixture of low and high molecular weight. Or you can also inject to fill in wrinkles, but this must be done by qualified personnel. If we only want creams, those are the options.

What is clear is that hyaluronic acid is closely related to aging, since decreases as we get older. Although it also decreases, for example, due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation. That is why it is said that we must also protect ourselves from the sun to prevent our skin from aging.

Unsplash

Animal or vegan hyaluronic acid?

In fact, the use of hyaluronic acid in cosmetics began to become relevant in the 90’s the last century.

However, its obtaining at an industrial level was already widespread since the 1950s for different purposes. For example, in medicine it is used in branches such as ophthalmology, rheumatology or regenerative medicine.

Initially it was obtained directly from animal sources, such as the eyes of cows, the cartilage of shark and the combs of roosters.

Cockscombs are easily obtained from slaughterhouses and contain a large amount of hyaluronic acid

The latter was the majority source for two reasons. On the one hand, because it could be accessed easily, using the ridges that are discarded in the slaughterhouses. On the other, because the proportion of hyaluronic acid in these structures is very high, approximately with 7.5 milligrams per gram. The problem is that both this and other animal sources could generate allergies and other secondary effects derived from the presence of unwanted substances, such as endotoxins.

This, along with the fact that not even slaughterhouses could respond to the increasing demand for hyaluronic acid, led to a search for other ways to get it. And this is where that vegan compound comes in.

It is so because it does not have an animal origin, but bacterial. Initially, bacteria of the genera Streptococcus and Pasteurella. These microorganisms were chosen because they are known to synthesize hyaluronic acid to make a kind of cover that helps them to go unnoticed for the immune system of its hosts.

Thus, these bacteria began to be used to obtain hyaluronic acid by fermentation. Especially it was put to use Streptococcus zooepidemicus. But, like the rest, he had a problem. And it is a pathogenic bacteria. This specific species mainly infects animals such as horses, rabbits, cows or pigs. Human infections are very rare. However, it was necessary to minimize the risk, because otherwise the situation with this vegan acid would be the same as with cockscombs.

They began by perfecting the techniques to purify hyaluronic acid, eliminating any bacterial residue or substance that was not of interest. But later, other more innocuous bacteria were used, genetically modified to generate hyaluronic acid by fermentation as others do naturally. It has been specially made with Escherichia coli and Bacillus subtilis, although the use of the rest of bacteria has not been ruled out.

These bacterial fermentation options are the faster and safer to obtain hyaluronic acid. Therefore, the logical thing is that it is a vegan ingredient. The use of rooster combs and other animal components is already something very rare, mostly belonging to the past.

And it is that biotechnology has a multitude of applications, among which is also helping us to cheat aging a little. Both at the cellular level, as it is being studied with telomeres, as well as facing the gallery, as in cosmetics. Be that as it may, if there is a fountain of youth, although not eternal, we could say that it is this.