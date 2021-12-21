The launch of GTA Trilogy will be remembered, and not in a good way. Rockstar Games released an unfinished and bug-ridden product, proving that the GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City remasters weren’t definitive at all, but rather a development based on the mobile version of Unreal Engine 5. Luckily, several updates have come to the game, arranging it considerably. So after all, the American company has wanted to apologize for all the problems caused, giving the GTA Trilogy owners any free game from Rockstar Games for PC.

From today until January 5, 2022, users who have purchased GTA Trilogy through the Rockstar launcher, will be able to get a free game from Rockstar Games within the following list of selected titles: Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition, Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, or Bully: Scholarship Edition. For players who don’t want to get hold of one of these games completely for free, the other option is free money for GTA Online (A Great White Shark Cash Card) or Red Dead Online (55 gold bars).