The world’s largest baking company announced its plan to achieve Zero Net Carbon Emissions by 2050. This objective considers the emissions of its entire value chain, covering all scopes 1, 2 and 3, in all areas of operation, logistics, sales, purchasing and marketing of Grupo Bimbo.

The objective was developed following the framework of the initiative Science Based Targets, and then validated by the same organization that follows a recognized and standardized methodology focused on reducing emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, thus limiting irreversible damage to our planet.

With this, Grupo Bimbo has become the first Mexican food company to commit to the “Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C“And join the Campaign”Race to zero”Of the United Nations, with objectives established and validated by Science Based Targets. The “Race to Zero” Campaign is the first coordinated effort to reduce carbon emissions on time.

The roadmap to this commitment has been carefully defined. Based on initiatives that have led Grupo Bimbo towards cleaner energy for years, the company plans to strengthen measures to prevent, reduce or eliminate at least 90% of carbon emissions from its value chain. This will be achieved directly through the transition to 100% renewable energy, the shift towards lower carbon vehicles and logistics, the implementation of energy efficiency strategies in all operations and supporting suppliers and customers to reduce their emissions through best practices that include technological innovation.

With this, three key intermediate carbon reduction objectives have been defined to put Grupo Bimbo on the right path to achieve Zero Net Carbon Emissions by 2050:

As announced in 2018, Grupo Bimbo, through its participation in RE100 (CDP’s collaborative initiative), has committed to using 100% renewable electrical energy globally by 2025. With this, 100% of its Scope 2 emissions. The Company is on track to achieve that goal and reiterates its commitment to RE100. By 2030, Grupo Bimbo commits to reduce 50% of its absolute Scope 1 emissions, starting from a base year 2019. By 2030, Grupo Bimbo commits to reduce 28% of its absolute Scope 3 emissions, starting from a base year 2019.

Grupo Bimbo understands that, to fulfill its purpose of Feeding a Better World, the actions carried out today will change the world of tomorrow.

Daniel Servitje, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Grupo Bimbo, commented: “I am proud that Grupo Bimbo can continue to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and that it actively seeks ways to limit the effects of global warming. Our new sustainability platform has been defined with ambitious long-term goals that are closely linked to our purpose, to feed a better world.

The bakery will include neutralization actions as part of its strategy through reforestation and carbon capture measures, which will be aligned with its regenerative agriculture initiative, which is an important part of the Zero Net Carbon Emissions commitment.

About scopes 1, 2 and 3.