This is how God of War would look like a PS1 game

Demakes are something we rarely see at the hands of official developers. In this way, the indie scene is constantly in charge of revealing what certain modern titles would look like if they had been released several years ago. Now, God of war of 2018 joins this group in a very interesting way.

Recently, the YouTube channel known as 64 Bits was commissioned to create a demake of God of war, which transforms this title into an RPG for the PlayStation 1. Based on Breath of Fire IV, this project shows us Kratos, Atreus and Mimir in a turn-based fight, with everything and special moves.

This job is so well done that even Cory Barlog, director of the original title, is happy with this project. In the past we have seen similar videos focused on Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, The Last of Us and more. Each one based on a PS1 game, but keeping the essence of modern games.

I love this! ❤️🍻 – cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) December 7, 2021

In related topics, this would look like Far cry 6 like a PS1 game. Similarly, there is already a release date for the Bloodborne demake.

Demakes are some of the most interesting projects on the part of fans. Not only is it necessary to convert a PS4 or PS5 title into a PS1 version through graphics, but you also have to find a style of play that encapsulates the original experience. This is not something that everyone can do.

Via: 64 Bits