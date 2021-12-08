The art of demakes is very special. They are works made by fans, imagining what your favorite games would look like with a retro cape, bringing them closer to the aesthetics of yesteryear. Good examples of this are The Last of Us as if it were Shadow Moses or the first level of Resident Evil 4 in Spain.

Now it is the turn of God of War, the fourth installment in the Santa Monica saga. Channel 64 Bits has been in charge of shaping this vision of the game as if it had come out for the first PlayStation, in which the mechanics had changed a lot and not everything would be so unbridled action. Take a look.

Here, the vision of Cory Barlog and his team of a sequence shot for the entire work would not be collected, but instead would bet on a more traditional approach. Aerial view, conversations not spoken but transmitted through speech bubbles and everything shining a very careful pixel art tone.

However, it is in combat that things change. Once the main duo get off their trusty raft, it’s time to confront creatures from Midgard, not in real time, but thinking in each turn how to attack. Indeed, many RPGs were born or had an explosion of popularity at that time, so it is logical that they take those references. In fact, They claim to take perspective of Breath of Fire 4.

In 64 Bits create these projects that are not playable and they are no more than attractive concepts. The work behind it is enormous, you can support them on Patreon and of course take a look at the rest of their videos on the YouTube channel.