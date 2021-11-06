This is how Forza Horizon 5 runs in the Xbox One family

Today is finally rolling out Forza Horizon 5 for those who acquired the Premium Edition on the Microsoft Store. Those who opted for the version of Game pass or the standard will have to wait until On the 9th of november, but there is no doubt that the critics were fascinated with the new Playground Games.

Despite not being exclusive to new consoles, the racing title also runs very well in the family of Xbox One. We say this because a new video analysis of Digital Foundry shows that Forza Horizon 5 it performs excellently on these past consoles.

Of course, there are certain sacrifices that must be made to keep the game running optimally, but overall, the results are truly impressive. If you plan to play Forza Horizon 5 in you Xbox One or One X, you can expect a very good experience.

Forza Horizon 5 It is already available in early access and here you can take a look at our written review.

Editor’s note: It’s definitely a nice surprise to see Forza Horizon 5 run so well on the last generation of consoles. These intergenerational games usually have some kind of problem in their version of Xbox One or PS4, but it is clear that Playground Games did a great job with their optimization.

Via: Digital Foundry