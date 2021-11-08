Kick off the new season with a star garment: skirts. Generally, pants are the most comfortable option and the one that we wear the most in our looks daily, but this season the skirts are sweeping and brands propose different trends and they are also ideal!

Gathered, pleated, knitted, knotted or laced skirts, leatherette and the classic denim are the fashion models, the ones that we are going to see the most in the street-style and those that we propose if you are a whole fashionist. In addition, they are very easy to combine with boots, ankle boots and sneakers, or a shirt, shirt and sweater.

Draped skirt

Zara

Draped skirt in a checkered pattern in shades of tile and asymmetric length in Zara. Its price is 69.95 euros.

Zara

Cream faux leather draped wrap midi skirt with slit in cream Zara. The price is 29,95 euros.

Mischa raisin 12

Brown satin mock up with Rails side ruching. Its price is 178 euros.

Zara

Brown suede skirt with draped waistband Zara. Its price is 22.95 euros.

Pleated skirt

sphere

Plaid print midi pleated skirt Sfera. Its price is 35.95 euros.

molly

Floral print pleated midi skirt Molly Bracken. Its price is 55.95 euros.

App005prod

White knit pleated midi skirt by & Other Stories. Its price is 69 euros.

Delphine Duskombre 8

Tricolor effect pleated skirt tie dye from Rails. Its price is 198 euros.

Screenshot 2021 10 17 At 14 01 58

Retro print pleated midi skirt by AC. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Slit skirt

Zara

Plain brown midi skirt with side slit in Mango. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Zara

Plaid print midi skirt with central opening in Zara. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Zara

White knit midi skirt with drawstring waist Mango. Its price is 19.99 euros.

Faux leather skirt

sphere

Leatherette midi skirt in dark brown, a flared model and a fitted waist in Sfera. Its price is 35.95 euros.

sphere

Black faux leather pleated midi skirt by Molly Bracken. Its price is 83.95 euros.

Zara

Black polypel mini culottes by Zara. Its price is 22.95 euros.

Tweed skirt

Sandro Sfpju00576 D234 V 4

Heather tweed mini skirt with touches of color by Sandro. Its price is 195 euros.

Nakd Belted Twisted Mini Skirt 1594 000 500 0041 01

Black and white heather tweed mini skirt by Na-Kd. Its price is 44.95 euros.

Sandro Sfpju00585 D222 V 1

Black and white houndstooth print tweed mini skirt by Sandro. Its price is 195 euros.

Knitted mini skirt

App005prod 1

Pink ribbed knit mini skirt combined with cable details & Other Stories. Its price is 69 euros.

Zara

Faux fur knit mini skirt in blue and white by Zara. Its price is 17.95 euros.

App005prod 2

Faux fur knit mini skirt in blue and white by & Other Stories. Its price is 59 euros.

Photos | Zara, Mango, C&A, & Other Stories, Sandro

