An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

Imagine being handed a blank political map of Europe. You have the opportunity to order it to your liking. Where would you start?

You might be tempted to divide the state based on its logical geographic coordinates. The Iberian Peninsula would be unified in a single state. Italics, too. What do we do with the two British Isles? Two states. The great plains, from Paris to Warsaw, would make sense in community. The valleys of the Loire and the Garonne too. Perhaps the Carpathians would form a single unit.

The possibilities are endless, but there is one that may make sense real. A European Union ordered around states with the same population. 27 nations that, a thousand above thousand below, have the same volume of citizens: between 18 and 19 million population.

An absurd idea? Maybe not so much. The author of the map is Alasdair Gunn, and he published an interesting article recounting his experiment. Given that one of the main problems of the Union is the unequal political and economic weight of its member states, Gunn justifies the creation of an international commonwealth of states of equal population. The balance of powers would be more balanced and, perhaps, would allow the establishment of common agreements and alliances, equalizing demography and territorial division.

As he rightly points out, the United States solution to this problem (in italics because it doesn’t really solve it) by dividing its representative bodies into Congress (by population) and Senate (by territory). A unicameral European Union with 27 states with the same population would better adjust the representativeness of its citizens.

The theoretical framework may make sense. It would balance competition between states. After all, the population it is a key element to generate more wealth or to have greater economic power or political capital. But beyond the narrative framework that accompanies the map, regardless of its real possibilities, what is interesting is the drawing that is drawn. Rather than doing it randomly, Gunn has the story in mind.





Take the Iberian Peninsula, for example. Suddenly, four states appear. Finisterre, Castilla-Andalusia, Basque Country and the Balearic coast. In Finisterre Galicia and Portugal would join, with geographical and linguistic continuity, and would add the old Kingdom of León in its maximum expansion, which shares demographic similarities and, in some places, language. Castilla-Andalusia would add the economic and demographic weight of Andalusia and Madrid.

Vasconia would be assimilated, on the other hand, to something similar to the ancestral territory of the Basques, occupying the corridor of the Ebro and the Cantabrian coast, and extending beyond the Pyrenees through present-day Aquitaine. The Balearic Coast would be very similar to the Catalan Countries, adding the Costa Azul. In Spain, this would limit, for example, the obvious demographic distribution problems between autonomous communities. We recently learned of a kind of Pact of Visegrad among the most depopulated communities. And in Strambotic they did a similar exercise by changing the site provinces to have a more balanced map.



Iberia in four acts.



The Holy Empire returns.

In Europe states are not random either. BalticFor example, it adds Sweden, Finland and the Baltic countries, historically closely linked. Rhône-Piedmont it looks a lot like dynastic Burgundy. Bavaria it was always a kingdom of its own; the lands of Rin German have economic and cultural continuity for centuries; the basin of Ruhr and Westphalia they are a unified economic engine and Saxony and Prussia are other German dynastic entities with historical traceability.

A federation of Celtic nations would emerge on the Atlantic ledges of France and Great Britain and England, very populous and industrious, would make sense of the eternal north-south division (adding Lancashire and Yorkshire to Scotland).

In Eastern Europe, the lands of the Danube would be unified following the heart of the Austro-Hungarian Empire; The Czech Republic and part of Slovakia would remain attached to the industrial and always disputed Silesia; Poland would reorganize around the river Vistula and the easternmost part of the European Union would become the Carpathian state, taking parts of Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. Greece would remain more or less the same and the flatter Romania and Bulgaria would form a single state.

The game, as we say, is hilarious, and can be done with everyone.



Carlos XII likes this.



Disunited Kingdom.



Already put, let’s also unify that gray square. It sounds familiar to us.