This is how Elden Ring runs in the past generation

Although the PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC will surely be the platforms of choice for many people when playing games Elden ring, a greater number of players will opt for the PS4 and Xbox One. In this way, there is already a video that reveals how the new FromSoftware job runs on next-gen platforms.

Recently, the youtuber known as Lance McDonald shared a video where he shows us his experience of the connection tests of Elden ring running on a PS4. Here it is mentioned that the performance is quite stable, and the game runs in a similar way to that seen in Dark souls iii and Bloodborne. This was what he commented:

“Regardless of the lower hardware specs that drive the experience, throughout my time playing, there was never a moment where I felt like I would have been more capable of tackling a challenge if I had been playing with a more powerful system. ”.

However, it is mentioned that, at least in this test, Elden ring it has a couple of problems related to its frame rate. Although in most cases the 30fps is maintained, when the game presents explosions or the screen is full of images, this aspect falls.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. In related topics, you can check our Hands-On these tests here.

Editor’s Note:

This is just a test, so FromSoftware is sure to take note of all these issues, and resolve them before the official release of the game. However, this shows that those who decide to enter this world on a PS4 or Xbox One, it seems that they will have a quite pleasant experience.

Via: Lance McDonald