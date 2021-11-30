An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

Setting off firecrackers on public roads, apart from being prohibited by almost all municipal ordinances, has harmful effects on dogs. Anxiety, uncontrolled fear, tachycardia, or, in some cases, death. This Christmas we have come across stories like that of Pancho, a dog that died of a heart attack. Among other cases of dogs run over or defenestrated while trying to flee from the panic caused by firecrackers.

The pet phobia of fireworks and storms is well documented by users. And by various studies showing that almost half of the animals they suffer some of the effects of a hooliganism that among humans is annoying. But that among pets it can be lethal or lead to something akin to “post-traumatic stress.”

Dr. Gregory Berns, a neurobiologist specializing in canine behavior, described the behavior of dogs in the face of the explosion of firecrackers or fireworks. Berns points out that dogs do not have “the ability to rationalize their anxiety, and they may suffer a more raw and intense form of terror“And that’s for those who are lucky enough to be in the house: the detonation of firecrackers near a dog can damage their hearing irreversibly.

How many dogs does it affect? How serious are firecrackers?

The reasons why some dogs do and others do not suffer from firecrackers are not very well understood. Acquired patterns are shuffled (hunting dogs, for example, get used to loud noises due to the detonations of shotguns. But it can also be related to the loss of hearing that we mentioned). A study from the University of Bristol indicated that approximately half of urban dogs suffer from some of the symptoms related to firecracker explosions.

And yes, firecrackers in particular. A larger study by the University of Oslo found that firecrackers and fireworks they are the main causes of terrorahead of other loud noises, thunder from storms and traffic noise. The ASPCA, the largest and longest-standing animal rights association in the United States, warns that firecrackers and storms cause about 20% of lost animal cases.

Several associations and the PACMA insist on a problem that should not even happen and that causes many complaints on social networks, as well as notices of dogs lost in panic. For several years, grouped under the hashtag #noseaspetardo and the equivalent Facebook group.

Except authorized cultural events, such as fireworks at local fairs and festivals, fallas and other celebrations, the use of firecrackers on public roads is prohibited in all the bylaws we have reviewed. But the Christmas fashion of firing firecrackers is still alien to human annoyance and animal suffering: only on Madrid’s New Year’s Eve, 15% of all the notices received by the Municipal Police were due to firecrackers. Almost 150 complaints.

What can I do if my dog ​​is afraid?

Although there is still no conclusive data, one of the most repeated tips is to show calm and comfort the animal. If the owner is stressed or nervous about the dog’s behavior, bad business. Worse still if the dog is alone when the firecrackers sound, because the fear of them is often linked to other anxiety and dependency disorders.

Reduce or camouflage noise (lowering the blinds or raising the TV or the music) are some of the tricks recommended by the experts. As well as looking for the quietest areas of the home. There is also discussion about whether the use of compression clothing or bandages works to reduce anxiety. The evidence seems to indicate that it is, but not in all cases.

Outside our borders, there are municipalities that go further with solidarity with pets. The city of Collechio was one of the first to program “silent fireworks”, with the town hall message that it is possible to enjoy fireworks without causing panic among other people’s pets.