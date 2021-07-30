Until recently, everything was going well between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, but after the premiere of Black Widow things have gone awry in a worrying way.

This week we learned that the actress Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for breaching his contract, since according to his lawyers it has harmed him that the film Black widow had a mixed premiere in theaters and the platform Disney Plus at once.

The film studio began defending itself with a statement that claimed that the lawsuit made no sense. Especially since the streaming premiere of Black widow he was going to award the hollywood star more money than the 20 million he had already collected for doing the solo story of the Avenger of Marvel studios.

But they also just stopped the actress’s next project.

Scarlett Johansson will no longer return to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but his relationship so far with Disney she was so good that they had signed her to do Tower of Terror. Which would be similar to Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), The Haunted Mansion (2003) or Jungle cruise (2021), since all of them are based on theme park attractions.

But Disney He has reacted quickly and has completely stopped the project that he had announced since June. Therefore, they were in the early stages of script and pre-production, so the decision is a clear punishment for the lawsuit of Scarlett Johansson.

We will have to wait to know how this whole story ends, but at first glance it seems that Scarlett Johansson He has much more to lose, as the doors of the largest film studio in the world can be closed to him. So let’s hope that everything is fixed and that they reach an agreement without going through the courts and decide to make the film. Tower of Terror.

While we wait for the conflict to be resolved, we can go through all the movies from Scarlett Johansson of Marvel studios in the Disney Plus streaming platform.