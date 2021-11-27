During the VoIP2Day, held some time ago in Madrid, we were able to attend a conference given by Fernando Villares placeholder image, from the company InteliX Ingeniería, and titled “Safety is not a game, football YES”. Fernando was one of those responsible for the security operation that blocked communications so that no one would leak photos of Messi’s wedding, so the content of the presentation promised a lot.

Imagine the situation: we are faced with an event in which nothing can transcend to the outside, but a millionaire is paid for any data or image of the interior. And to complicate it even more, mobile phones were prohibited, but all the guests were going to bring one and nothing could stop them.

Risk analysis

Fernando Villares, a computer security specialist since 2006, was very clear about his role when he took command of the security operation that prevented anything from going outside during the wedding of Lionel Messi, the Argentine star who currently plays for PSG, with Antonella Roccuzzo.

Fernando himself tells us that it all started when, browsing the Deep Web, he found a $ 12,500 reward (in bitcoins) for the guest list of the event. It was then that he was informed about it and, through some contacts (specifically, from Adrián Pavía, his friend and organizer of the event), he found out that no computer or communications security device was in place.

Yes, there was a confidentiality agreement and a prohibition to introduce telephones in the enclosure. But of course, who dares to confiscate cell phones from guests like Shakira or Neymar? It would be a lack of courtesy …

Although there was a ban on introducing mobile phones in the event, there was an express request by the hosts not to register their guests or confiscate their phones

Such a complicated situation required, first of all, a risk analysis: he was faced with a place open to the public the days before (the City Center hotel casino in Rosario), with a large number of employees, suppliers and organizers, and some 1.7 billion dollars of insured legs (there were a large number of models and professional soccer players among the guests).

Furthermore, it was clear that despite the ban, there would be personal mobiles with potentially compromising photos, Bluetooth connections activated, extensive computer equipment (both the hotel itself and the DJ, the photographer, light and sound, etc.), the possibility of drones in outdoor spaces … And an express request from the hosts so that their guests’ mobile phones are not seized.

The solution, therefore, was through prevent communications. But of course, if they blocked the wireless signals, they could affect other equipment and hinder the proper development of the event. This is where Fernando Villares, his partner Fernando Corvalán and a broad and intelligent security operative come into play.

The operation begins

First, a prior physical examination of the place (during which the odd hidden camera was found) and an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) study was conducted on guests, suppliers, employees, etc.

The next step was to analyze both the radioelectric spectrum with simple DTT cards as well as all the computer assets to protect, in addition to teach basic notions about information security key employees and with access to sensitive information.

Monitoring of signals during the event

After all this, it was decided protect organizers’ phones with encryption and the storage of computer assets related to the event. To do this, they used the TLS cryptographic protocol and SRTP profiles, as well as disposable SIM cards. In addition, important text communications were made through Telegram with self-destruction of messages, so that no details of the organization were recorded.

Being a civil event, authorization from the Ministry of Justice was necessary to use equipment capable of blocking GSM 2G, 3G, 4G and WiFi frequencies.

We then arrived at the key point of the operation: protecting the convention hall during the event. To do this, in Fernando’s words, they created “a kind of bunker where all the signals were blocked.” With the authorization of the Ministry of Justice (since signal inhibitors are prohibited), they used equipment capable of block the frequencies of GSM 2G, 3G, 4G and WiFi 2.4 and 5.8 GHz, and consequently, bluetooth and DECT cordless phones. It was the first time that something like this had been done in Argentina for a civil event.

During the entire event, in addition, the perimeter was repeatedly checked for radio signals or hidden equipment, and a series of measures were carried out to guarantee privacy:

They had a global news detection system on the Python-based event to see in real time if something was leaked, as well as bots on social networks looking for keywords.

They prepared jamming anti-drone weapons tailored so as not to impede the operation of other equipment.

All internal communications were carried out with walkie talkies encrypted in VHF frequencies and through the telephone exchange encrypted with TLS and SRTP.

They constantly checked all radio spectrum signals in a special room equipped with monitors.

A wired zone for the use of your digital transmitters on the part of the television channels, so that if they left it, they would lose the signal.

Communications blocked successfully

With all this, Fernando and his team managed to create a complete signal exclusion zone: no radio frequency emissions entered or left of the room, except for internal communications related to organization and security. And even in an emergency, they planned to “attack” themselves and prevent them as well.

The result of the operation was a success and the surprise of the guests was enormous: no photo came out of the room during the event because there was no type of signal. There were attendees who leaked some images, yes, but they had to get out of that blocked area to post them (in the rooms, around the hotel or on the plane back as Neymar’s case) and, of course, they breached the confidentiality agreement.

Finally, Fernando confesses to us, by way of anecdote, that during the entire operation they used the keyword “mossad” and that led to many media, who intercepted some internal communication, published the news that behind the security of the event there was an Israeli team.

But nothing could be further from the truth, as we have seen, it was a group of Argentine professionals who did not even resort to equipment of 10 million dollars, but rather they used free software and various tools that are available to anyone. Simply, Fernando tells us, you had to know how to use them.