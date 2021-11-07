CzechPerez has sent his Congratulations to SaulCaneloAlvarez after his win against Caleb Plant.

This weekend some of the most important sporting events for Mexico are taking place worldwide, firstly because Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez had his confrontation against the American Caleb Plant, in order to show again that the boxer is still worthy of being among the best in the world; while on the other hand we have the Formula 1 event in CDMX, where the pilot is Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who is representing Mexico in the most important automobile competition in the world hand in hand with the Red Bull team and his teammate, Max Verstappen.

On Saturday night, it was the Mexican boxer Canelo who fought Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, a fight that they opened with the presence of Maná and Alejandro Fernández, where he demonstrated again after a historic fight with a knockout in the episode. 11, who is worthy of being the absolute best super middleweight champion.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez has shown his support in the face of Canelo’s victory, since this congratulate from his official Twitter account, in addition to thanking him for raising all of Mexico with his feat.

This publication has not gone unnoticed by social networks, since users mention in the publication that Checo congratulates Canelo that now it is his turn and they send different messages of support to the pilot.

Sergio Checo Pérez has sent constant messages to his followers and fans of this sport that he is doing his best to lead Mexico to victory during this Formula 1 event in CDMX, giving hope to thousands of Mexicans and to social networks after having achieved on Saturday the fastest lap.

The fact that Checo Pérez will achieve his victory in Mexico hand in hand with the Red Bull team and his teammate Max Verstappen, would manage to position it as victorious this weekend as happened with the Canelo, opening an even greater trend on the products that are being sold about these icons in merchandising, giving An opportunity for even small businesses to increase their sales, as was the case with the artisan who found a sales opportunity and made Crochet Checos.

