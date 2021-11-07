“Czech” Perez has sent his Congratulations to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez after his win against Caleb Plant.

This weekend some of the most important sporting events for Mexico are taking place worldwide, firstly because Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez had his confrontation against the American Caleb Plant, in order to show again that the boxer is still worthy of being among the best in the world; while on the other hand we have the Formula 1 event in CDMX, where the pilot is Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who is representing Mexico in the most important automobile competition in the world hand in hand with the Red Bull team and his teammate, Max Verstappen.

On Saturday night, it was the Mexican boxer Canelo who fought Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, a fight that they opened with the presence of Maná and Alejandro Fernández, where he demonstrated again after a historic fight with a knockout in the episode. 11, who is worthy of being the absolute best super middleweight champion.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez has shown his support in the face of Canelo’s victory, since this congratulate from his official Twitter account, in addition to thanking him for raising all of Mexico with his feat.

This publication has not gone unnoticed by social networks, since users mention in the publication that Checo congratulates Canelo that now it is his turn and they send different messages of support to the pilot.

In the afternoon we continue to celebrate! Live the race, do not stress, all of Mexico supports you 😍😍🇲🇽 you are great for being there running with all your heart !!!!! We are going to break the mauseer to Mercedes !!!! 🤭❤️😍🇲🇽 doing what works best for you, going back – Gehema Acosta ♥ (@GehemaConDobleE) November 7, 2021

I already support you by defeating him in the Czech ROUND 11, with everything today that it is your turn to put that flag at the top of the podium – Daniel Lopez (@ danilo261220) November 7, 2021

Did you notice that @Canelo Was he expected to knock in round 11 ?? That is respect !! Hehehehe, No pressure, enjoy the race we are all with you no matter what happens, although it will be a great day, long live Mexico !! We all have the same dream @SChecoPerez, to live it !! pic.twitter.com/qP9bA8VK77 – Gerardo Mer (@ gerasmh13) November 7, 2021

Sergio Checo Pérez has sent constant messages to his followers and fans of this sport that he is doing his best to lead Mexico to victory during this Formula 1 event in CDMX, giving hope to thousands of Mexicans and to social networks after having achieved on Saturday the fastest lap.

Happy to feel so much support and love! Time to focus a thousand percent on the track 💪#MexicoGP Happy to feel so much support and love from all the fans! 💪

Now is time to focus 1000% on track activity! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/aoWHASMWDI – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 4, 2021

The fact that Checo Pérez will achieve his victory in Mexico hand in hand with the Red Bull team and his teammate Max Verstappen, would manage to position it as victorious this weekend as happened with the Canelo, opening an even greater trend on the products that are being sold about these icons in merchandising, giving An opportunity for even small businesses to increase their sales, as was the case with the artisan who found a sales opportunity and made Crochet Checos.

