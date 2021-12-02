The new promotional video of Spider-man: No way home, shows Betty Brandt’s reaction to Electro’s appearance

The promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home is right now on full blast, fans are buying tickets to be the first to see the film and flee from spoilers, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya subtly mock Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s participation during the media interviews, and new spots highlight all the villains, from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin to Jamie Foxx’s Electro, although apparently the sixth member of the sinister six remains to be seen, as we have confirmed five of them so far. them (another version of the green goblin), and some Lego sets might have revealed that Michael Keaton’s vulture will reappear in this movie, and even that Mystery might as well.

Campaign on Tik Tok

Among the publicity efforts of Spider-man: No Way Home your presence is found on TikTok. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have brought J. Jonah Jameson’s The Daily Bugle to the video platform, @thedailybugleofficial, and have released news updates hosted by Betty Brandt of Angourie Rice.

In the latest video, Betty Brandt reveals that New York City has had a “Tremendously off-season weather” recently, highlighting “Crazy lightning” and “sand storms” as two of the strangest occurrences in the current forecast.

“Okay TikTok, we have a great story developing in New York right now. We’ve been experiencing tremendously off-season weather in the Big Apple lately, and there has to be more. We’ve already experienced some intense thunderstorms in New York before, but some crazy lightning bolt was not in this week’s weather report. The last time I checked, the closest desert wasn’t close enough to cause a sandstorm in the city center. “.

Brandt proceeds to speculate whether the aforementioned storms are the work of Electro by Jamie Foxx and The Sandman by Thomas Haden Church, before someone off-screen turns it off.

“Does this mean that the supervillains are back? Uh, wait, wait, I get news from the studio. Yes, no, yes sir, no problem. My name? (Laughs) I’m Betty Brandt. Yes, you can call me the worst intern ever. That’s great”.

With his new instructions, issued by J. Jonah Jameson of JK Simmons, Brandt blames the “Spider Menace”.

Breaking news straight from the main desk of The Daily Bugle. According to my boss, J. Jonah Jameson, these crazy weather events are the work of the ‘Spider Menace’, trying to make it look like the supervillains are to blame. You I heard it here first on The Daily Bugle! “

You can watch the video below:

The main purpose of the TikTok page in the Daily Bugle universe is to promote the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home among real fans, but this latest video contextualizes one of the movie’s biggest battles.

Brandt’s allusion to “Crazy lightning bolts” and “sandstorms” indicates that this is the Midtown showdown that pits Spider-Man against Electro and Sandman. The trailer footage shows J. Jonah Jameson present at this battle alongside a Daily Bugle van, meaning he has a first-hand recollection of this scene.

Every iteration of the ruthless editor-in-chief has been tasked with attacking Spider-Man, but this version of Jameson might have seen something to make him believe the wall-crawler was at the center of this latest destruction.

Jameson specifically mentions that Spidey is “Trying to make it look like the supervillains are to blame”, which could mean that neither Sandman nor Electro are visible during this confrontation. Taking into account that both antagonists have the ability to transform their bodies into their respective elements, it is possible that the first conflicts of No way home have Spidey apparently fighting ghosts.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.