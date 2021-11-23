This is how Bandai Namco celebrated the thousandth chapter of One Piece

The anime of One Piece recently held its thousandth chapter, an event that not many other productions of this type can boast. In this way, Bandai Namco published a new trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which celebrates this important event.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 hit the market last year, and continues with the Warriors style that has so characterized this series, but adapting new arches and introducing more characters. In this way, the new trailer for the game presents us with some of the most important events of this title.

While this is not the announcement of a new game, this trailer is a fan’s delight. Here we can see the first adventures of Luffy, as well as his most tragic and exciting adventures, up to the Wano Arc. In related topics, these are the actors who will participate in the live action of One piece. Similarly, a special event of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Editor’s Note:

This would have been the perfect opportunity to announce a new game of One piece, but this shows that the milestone of chapter thousand is something that everyone having to do with Eiichirō Oda’s work has to celebrate.

Via: Bandai Namco